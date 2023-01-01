Chicken shawarma in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|chicken shawarma salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine, grilled chicken, banana peppers, onion, cherry tomatoes, mint, parsley, spiced tahini dressing
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill - Kendall
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
|Chicken Shawarma
|$10.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
|Extra Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00