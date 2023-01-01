Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image

 

Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken shawarma salad$14.00
chopped romaine, grilled chicken, banana peppers, onion, cherry tomatoes, mint, parsley, spiced tahini dressing
Chicken Shawarma image

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill - Kendall

605 W Kendall St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2109 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma$5.00
Chicken Shawarma$10.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Extra Chicken Shawarma$5.00
