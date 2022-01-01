Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Touch

review star

No reviews yet

241 Cambridge Street

Cambridge, MA 02141

Order Again

Egg Plates

1 egg + Toast

$6.25

1 egg+HF+Toast

$6.30

1 egg + Meat + HF + Toast

$7.80

1 egg+ Hash + HF+ Toast

$9.00

2 eggs+Toast

$6.35

2 eggs + HF + Toast

$7.30

2 egg + Meat + HF + Toast

$9.00

2 eggs + Hash + HF + Toast

$10.00

3 eggs+Toast

$7.25

3 eggs+ HF + Toast

$8.25

3 eggs + Meat + HF+ Toast

$10.00

3 eggs + Hash + HF +Toast

$10.75

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$8.60

Tomato & Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.40

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.50

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.50

Greek Omelette

$10.25

Western & Cheese Omelette

$11.85

Veggie & Cheese Omelette

$11.85

Farmer Omelette

$10.30

Country Omelette

$10.30

International Omelette

$10.30

C.J. Omelette

$10.30

Healthy Omelette

$11.90

Chorizo Omelette

$11.85

Create Your Own Omelette

$8.00

Turkey & Cheese Omelette

$10.22

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$11.00

steak and cheese omelette

$11.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg+Cheese Sandw

$4.30

Bacon+Egg+Chz Sandw

$6.54

Ham+Egg+Chz Sandw

$6.54

Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw

$6.54

Turkey+Egg+Chz Sandw

$6.54

Western+Egg+Chz Sandw

$6.75

Egg+Cheese Sub

$7.75

Turkey Western Sandw

$6.60

Egg+Cheese Roll Up

$7.75

Turkey Bacon+Egg+Chz Sandw

$6.54

Veggie+Egg+Chz Sandw

$7.00

Glorious Morning Sandw

$7.25

Chorizo+Egg+Chz Sandw

$6.54

No Bread

Breakfast Burritos

El Greco Burrito

$9.75

Wild Western Burrito

$10.50

Veggie Mix Breakfast Burrito

$10.75

Españolo Burrito

$10.00

The Restaurant Burrito

$10.75

Chorizo Burrito

$10.50

Egg+Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Pancakes

Plain Pancakes

$7.80+

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.75+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.75+

Banana Pancakes

$8.75+

Strawberry Pancakes

$8.75+

Plain Pancakes (Copy)

$7.75+

French Toast

French Toast

$7.80+

Scali French Toast

$7.75+

Raisin French Toast

$7.75+

Wheat French Toast

$7.75+

Banana Nutella French Toast

$8.25

Croissant French Toast

$8.25

French Toast (Copy)

$7.75+

Breakfast Specials

#1 Steak Tips Special

$13.25

#2 Eggwhites Special

$7.80

#3 Breakfast Sandwich Special

$8.88

#4 Breakfast Special

$10.30

#5 Breakfast W/ HF Special

$11.50

Side Orders

Grilled Muffin

$3.00

Bagel W/

$2.50

Toast w/ butter

$2.25

Croissant

$2.50

Side Fruit

$3.25

Pastries

$1.80

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.25

Side of Ham

$4.75

Side of Sausage

$4.74

Side of Bacon

$4.75

Side of Home Fries

$4.75

Side of Turkey

$4.75

Muffin

$2.50

Side 1 Egg

$1.65

side 2 eggs

$2.90

Side 3 Eggs

$3.90

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50

Cookies

$2.25

Apple Turnover

$2.25

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Chorizo

$4.75

Andy's Special

$6.00

Croissant With Nutella

$3.25

Waffle

Waffle

$8.25

Sandwiches

B.L.T Sandw

$7.60

Turkey Sandw

$7.55

Chicken Salad Sandw

$8.25

Tuna Sandwich

$8.25

Ham & Cheese Sandw

$7.50

Turkey Melt Sandw

$7.50

Tuna Melt sandw

$7.50

Gyro

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Hamburger

$5.75

Crispy Chicken Sandw

$7.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Fish Filet Sandw

$7.25

Grilled Cheese Sandw

$6.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandw

$7.25

Grilled Bacon & Cheese Sandw

$7.00

Grilled Turkey & Cheese Sandw

$7.00

1/2 Sandwich

$5.00

Corned Beef Sandw

$7.50

Chicken Salad Melt

$7.50

Veggie Sandwich

$5.00

Reuben

$7.75

Lunch Combos

#1 Cheese Burger

$8.80

#2 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.80

#3 Steak & Cheese

$12.60

#4 Roll up Combo

$12.00

Hot Subs

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.40

Onion Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.75

Pepper Steak & cheese Sub

$9.75

Mushroom Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.75

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.75

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$8.75

Steak Tip Sub

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.80

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$10.00

Meatball Sub

$8.75

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.75

Fish Sub

$8.75

BLT Sub

$9.50

Corned Beef Sub

$8.75

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.75

Steak Tip Sub (Copy)

$11.50

Lunch Plates

Chicken Finger Plate

$12.00

GYRO Plate

$12.00

Steak Tips Plate

$14.50

Chicken Wings Plate

$12.50

Buffalo Wings Plate

$12.50

Buffalo Fingers Plate

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.50

Fish & Chips Plate

$11.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Steak Tip Salad

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Steak Caesar Salad

$10.25

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$8.75

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$8.75

Chef Salad

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.75

Tuna Salad

$8.75

Chicken Finger Salad

$8.75

Steak Greek Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.75

Ceaser Salad Chicken Salad

$8.75

Tuna Seaser Salad

$8.75

GYRO Salad

$8.75

Roll Up Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Roll up

$8.50

Chicken Salad Roll up

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Roll up

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Roll up

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Greek Roll up

$9.50

Ham & Cheese Roll up

$8.00

Greek Roll up

$8.00

Turkey & Swiss Roll up

$8.00

Steak Tip Roll up

$11.50

Steak & Cheese Roll up

$9.00

Veggie & Cheese Roll up

$8.00

BLT Roll up

$8.00

Caesar Roll up

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Roll Up

$8.50

Chicken Fingers Roll Up

$8.50

Corned Beef Roll Up

$8.50

Italian Roll up

$9.50

Fish Roll Up

$8.50

Chicken Salad Caesar Roll Up

$8.50

Club Sandwiches

Cheese Burger Club

$9.30

Tuna Club

$9.30

Turkey & Swiss Club

$9.30

Chicken Salad Club

$9.30

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.30

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.30

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$9.50

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.50

Turkey Sub

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.00

Corned Beef Sub

$9.00

Veggie & Cheese Sub

$8.00

Hummus & Cheese Sub

$9.25

Side Orders

Side Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Side Chicken Wings

$9.00

Side Buffalo Wings

$9.00

Side Buffalo Fingers

$9.00

Side French Fries

$4.60

Side Spicy Fries

$4.60

Side Onion Rings

$4.60

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.50

Side Steak Tips

$9.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Side Chicken Salad

$5.50

Side Rice

$3.75

Side Tuna

$5.50

LARGE Container of House Dres

$3.75

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.40

Steak Quesadilla

$9.40

Veggies & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Tea

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Iced Capuccino

$2.75+

OJ 32 Oz

$7.00

OJ 20 Oz

$3.50

OJ 24oz

$5.00

Coffee (Copy)

$2.15+

Cold Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.50

Nantucket

$2.50

Snapple

$2.25

Water

$1.40

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.25

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.40

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

V8

$1.50

Izze

$2.75

Orangina

$2.25

Honest Tea

$2.50

Bai Juice

$2.50

Strawberry Milk

$2.25

Cup Of Ice

$0.33

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Red Bull 12oz

$3.50

Redbull 8oz

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Aloe Juice

$2.00

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Banana

$0.85

Cookies

$1.00

Brownie

$1.00

Granola Bar

$1.00

Mini Pastries

$0.75

Chips Small

$0.70

Protein Bars

$0.42

Plastic Bag

$0.10

small fiber one

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sweet Touch Bakery

Location

241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02141

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Touch image
Sweet Touch image
Sweet Touch image

