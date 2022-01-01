Greek salad in Harvard Square
Harvard Square restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Grendel's Den Restaurant
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese and Greek dressing
|Express Lunch Greek Salad
romaine, tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, with Greek dressing
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$13.00
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.