Greek salad in Harvard Square

Harvard Square restaurants
Harvard Square restaurants that serve greek salad

Grendel's Den Restaurant

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese and Greek dressing
Express Lunch Greek Salad
romaine, tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, with Greek dressing
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$13.00
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

