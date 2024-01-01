Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Harvard Square

Go
Harvard Square restaurants
Toast

Harvard Square restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CINNAMON ROLL$4.00
brioche, cinnamon + brown sugar, cream cheese glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
cinnamon roll with blueberry cream cheese frosting$5.25
light and fluffy cinnamon rolls with sweet blueberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.25
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Harvard Square

Cheesecake

Hot Chocolate

Triple Chocolate Cake

Cake

Burritos

Noodle Salad

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Harvard Square to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (126 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (395 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (551 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston