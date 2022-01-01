Go
The Workshop Tavern

Food & Spirits

SALADS • SANDWICHES

106 W Main St

Avg 5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Dr. Pepper (20 oz. Bottle)$2.00
Corned Beef Melt$14.00
corned beef, homemade pimiento cheese and dressed red cabbage pressed on a toasted hoagie
Veggie Mac Bowl$13.50
fresh spinach, sautéed onions and heirloom tomatoes tossed in our mac & cheese
Spicy Chicken Mac Bowl$16.00
chicken breast tossed in housemade hot sauce with pickled jalapeños
Cinnamon Sugar - 8 oz. Hard Pretzel Bag$10.00
specialty hard pretzels from charlotte-based Queen City Crunch. The perfect little treat. Just the right amount of sweet and salty.
Dairy free/Vegan
Havana$13.00
roasted pork, swiss, mayo, mustard and pickle pressed on a toasted hoagie.
Classic Mac Bowl$10.50
our infamous housemade five-cheese blend with cavatappi pasta
Carnitas Mac Bowl$16.50
pork carnitas, cotija cheese, cilantro and Valentina hot sauce served on top of mac & cheese
BBQ Pork Mac Bowl$16.00
pulled pork, eastern-style bbq sauce and pickles served on top of our mac & cheese
Carnitas Tacos$17.00
three tacos with pork carnitas, cotija cheese, jalapeño, cilantro and chipotle sour cream on soft flour tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

106 W Main St

Aberdeen NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
