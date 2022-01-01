Go
The Tennessee Grill

Join us for award winning BBQ, fresh ground burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Enjoy an ice cold beer or specialty cocktail in our full service bar.

4220 West Summit Walk Court

Popular Items

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow smoked with just the right amount of flavor to make youn love it.
8 Wings$12.00
12 Wings$16.00
No Beverages
Slider Buns$0.25
Chicken Pecan Dijon Salad$16.00
Tender chicken breast sauteed with bacon and pecans with a honey dijon dressing and served on a bed of fresh greens with tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.
Side Cornbread (2)$5.00
Brisket Platter$22.00
House Rubbed Brisket, Slow smoked with Mesquite and Pecan wood.
Bob's Burger$15.00
Hand pressed from freshly ground, Brisket & Chuck and grilled to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Your Choice of Cheese
Grandma's Homemade Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Homemade Chicken pot pie made fresh daily, while supplies last.
Location

Location

4220 West Summit Walk Court

Anthem AZ

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
