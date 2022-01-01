Go
Toast

Tin Can Bar

A cozy Tiki Bar with yummy Barbecue, Burgers and Wings.

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2537 E. Somerset St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

St. Louis Ribs$19.50
1/2 Rack of smoked St. Louis pork ribs served with BBQ sauce, pickles, King's Hawaiian Rolls, pickles and choice of two sides.
German Pretzel$6.00
Warm german style pretzel served with house made cheese sauce
Tin Can Burger$11.00
Double smash burger, Cooper American cheese, pickles, house sauce, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
Seitan Jamaican Jerk Wings$10.00
Vegetarian "wings" served with pickled vegetables & ranch dressing.
Waffle Fries$4.00
Mac 'n Cheese$7.00
Cheese sauce
Chopped Impossible Burger$15.00
New York style chopped burger with IMPOSSIBLE meat, long roll, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with waffle fries.
Popcorn Chicken$10.00
Crispy fried chicken bites served with house made ranch dressing.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Nashville spice fried chicken, Ranch dressing, pickle, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
Buffalo Wings$14.00
1 lb of chicken wings tossed in classic Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and pickled vegetables.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2537 E. Somerset St.

Philadelphia PA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Em's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nemi Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop

No reviews yet

A natural wine bar with zero pretension. The vibe is just right, food is killer, and the beers is oh so cold. Tinys Bottle Shop is located out back, too!

Circles + Squares (No Phone DM for HELP)

No reviews yet

10 inch square, thick pan pizza with crispy fried cheese edge.
16 inch hand-tossed circle pies
**********The phone number above is not active.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston