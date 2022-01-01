Tin Can Bar
A cozy Tiki Bar with yummy Barbecue, Burgers and Wings.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
2537 E. Somerset St. • $$
Location
2537 E. Somerset St.
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Em's Place
Come in and enjoy!
Nemi Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
A natural wine bar with zero pretension. The vibe is just right, food is killer, and the beers is oh so cold. Tinys Bottle Shop is located out back, too!
Circles + Squares (No Phone DM for HELP)
10 inch square, thick pan pizza with crispy fried cheese edge.
16 inch hand-tossed circle pies
**********The phone number above is not active.