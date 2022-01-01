Tonic at Quigleys
Featuring American comfort food with a twist, Tonic’s menu is reminiscent of your mother’s recipes – homemade mac n’ cheese, delicious hamburgers that are perfectly seasoned and topped with tasty fixings, specialty pizzas that satisfy every craving, and, of course, our signature tater tots fried to a golden perfection.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2036 G St NW • $$
Location
2036 G St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
