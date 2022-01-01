Tonic at Quigleys

Featuring American comfort food with a twist, Tonic’s menu is reminiscent of your mother’s recipes – homemade mac n’ cheese, delicious hamburgers that are perfectly seasoned and topped with tasty fixings, specialty pizzas that satisfy every craving, and, of course, our signature tater tots fried to a golden perfection.



SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2036 G St NW • $$