Tonic at Quigleys

Featuring American comfort food with a twist, Tonic’s menu is reminiscent of your mother’s recipes – homemade mac n’ cheese, delicious hamburgers that are perfectly seasoned and topped with tasty fixings, specialty pizzas that satisfy every craving, and, of course, our signature tater tots fried to a golden perfection.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2036 G St NW • $$

Avg 4.3 (788 reviews)

Popular Items

Tim's Chicken Tots$9.00
fried boneless chicken bites tossed in your favorite tonic sauce. bernie's spicy, bbq, mambo, sweet thai chili, old bay, lemon pepper, blue cheese or ranch
Tonic Burger$11.50
shredded lettuce & tomato
beef, or chicken, impossible veggie burger
build it... cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, mozzarella, gorgonzola, blue cheese, guacamole, coleslaw, roasted red peppers, grilled or fresh jalapeños, sautéed onions, salsa, fried egg, bacon, pulled pork
sauce it... curry ketchup, chipotle honey mustard, ranch, jalapeño aioli, herb mayo, sweet thai chili, blue cheese dressing, sweet chili mayo, spicy wings sauce, bbq sauce, cheese sauce, pesto, mambo
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
smoky bbq sauce, coleslaw, fried onion ring, chipotle honey mustard, toasted sesame seed bun
Nachos$13.00
what we eat for family meal! taco beef OR spicy tofu, homemade cheese sauce, shredded cheese, chips, salsa, guacamole, black beans, sour cream, jalapeños, lettuce & tomato
Memphis Burger$16.00
beef burger, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, fried onion ring, coleslaw, jalapeño aioli, toasted sesame seed bun
Almost Famous Wings$14.00
dc's own mambo sauce, bernie's spicy, bbq, sweet thai chili, old bay, lemon pepper, blue cheese or ranch, carrots & celery
Tater Tots.$8.00
chipotle honey mustard, jalapeño aioli, curry ketchup
Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine, zesty croutons, shaved parmesan, homemade caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2036 G St NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
