Go
Toast

Top Hog BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

14128 West Newberry Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket (Entree)$13.95
Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.
Chicken Tenders (Entree)$10.95
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders
Make Your Own Meal$32.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.95
Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled pork.
Cuban Sandwich$10.50
Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.
Sweet Tea - 32oz Cup$2.75
BBQ Combo$14.95
Two of our best on one tray
Chicken Tender Salad$10.50
Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.
Pulled Pork (Entree)$10.95
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled
Melt$9.95
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
See full menu

Location

14128 West Newberry Rd

Newberry FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Blue Highway Pizza

No reviews yet

Eat well, Live well...

Fluid Lounge

No reviews yet

Craft Cocktail Lounge in the Tioga Town Center located in Newberry FL. Featuring Cocktails, Humidor, Spirits, Select Beer, and Wine. Come in and enjoy!
An upscale lounge featuring:
-over 150 different kinds of whiskey & over 100 other high end spirits
-all juicing & syrups are made in house
-all premium House spirits Come in and enjoy!

Mi Apá Latin Café

No reviews yet

CUBAN FOOD, WITH A SMILE
PLEASE ALLOW US TO HAVE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED FOR LARGE ORDERS

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston