Barbeque

Top Hog BBQ Kanapaha

review star

No reviews yet

6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e

Gainesville, FL 32608

Popular Items

BBQ Combo
Melt
Ribs

STARTERS

(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)

(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)

$6.50

Jalapeños stuffed with out tangy cheese mix, wrapped in bacon and smoked.

Chili (GF)

Chili (GF)

$5.00

Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies

Chili Cheese Fries (GF)

$7.50

Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with smoked brisket chili, cheddar and gouda cheese sauce, and green onions.

Fried Pickles (GF)

Fried Pickles (GF)

$6.50

Fried Pickles served with Ranch dressing.

Top Hog Poutine (GF)

Top Hog Poutine (GF)

$7.50

Fresh cut fried potatoes topped with beef gravy, cheese curds, and your choice smoked brisket (+$1) or pulled pork.

Jumbo Wings (GF)

Jumbo Wings (GF)

$9.00

PORK RINDS (GF)

$3.50

Fried Okra starter(GF)

$6.50

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served with your choice of side.
4 Pigs & a Cow

4 Pigs & a Cow

$14.00

Messy Pig

$14.00
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$13.00

Smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers sautéed and smothered with white American cheese (or whatever cheese you want) served on a hoagie roll.

The Bavarian

The Bavarian

$11.00

House made Smoked Sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions, served with Grain mustard and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.

French Dip

$12.00

Smoked Brisket and melted provolone on a toasted roll. Served with our Au Jus for dipping.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.50

Toasted kaiser roll piled high with smoked beef brisket.

Mother Clucker

$10.50

Mother Clucker comes on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Burger

$10.50
Melt

Melt

$11.00

Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.

Smoked 'Shrooms

Smoked 'Shrooms

$10.00

Toasted kaiser roll with "pulled" smoked portabella mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and smoked gouda cheese.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled pork.

Pretzel & Pig

$12.00Out of stock
The Hot Mess

The Hot Mess

$12.00Out of stock
Deluxe Melt

Deluxe Melt

$12.00

Smoked Brisket, Smoked portabella Mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and melted Swiss and Gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.

B.L.T.

$10.50

6 slices of Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Sourdough

ENTREE

All entrees are served with your choice of 2 sides and cornbread
4 Meat Plate

4 Meat Plate

$23.00

Pork, Brisket, a quarter Smoked Chicken, and our house made sausage

Sirloin

$17.00
BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$15.00

Two of our best on one tray

Wing Dinner

$14.50
Ribs

Ribs

$14.00

Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)

Smoked Brisket (Entree)

$14.00

Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.

Cheesy Grits Skillet

$13.00

Mac 'n Cheese Skillet

$13.00
Smoked Sausage (Entree)

Smoked Sausage (Entree)

$11.00

Our own house made smoked sausage

Pulled Pork (Entree)

Pulled Pork (Entree)

$11.00

Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled

Smoked Chicken (Entree)

Smoked Chicken (Entree)

$9.50

Smoked chicken (quarter, half, or whole)

Chicken Tenders (Entree)

Chicken Tenders (Entree)

$11.00

Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken tenders

SALADS

Brisket & Blue Salad

Brisket & Blue Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted red peppers. Recommended dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.00

Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.00

FAMILY STYLE

All Family style dinners come with your choice of 3 large sides and 4 pieces of cornbread.

Make Your Own Meal

$39.00

KIDS

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Kid Brisket Sand

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Kid Mac

$5.00

Kid Pork Sand

$5.00

Kid Rib

$8.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

SIDES, EXTRAS, ADD-ON

Baked Beans

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Not Gluten-Free

Cheesy Grits

$3.00

Collards

$3.00

Fried Plantains

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Mac

$3.00

Not Gluten-Free

Slaw

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Season vegetable: green beans

Cornbread

$2.50

yes it's gluten-free

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Stuffed Jalapenos

$4.00

Premium

House Salad

$4.00

Premium

Chili (GF)

Chili (GF)

$5.00

Smoked Brisket and three bean chili with the perfect kick of smoked chilies

BBQ Sauce

$2.00+

North Carolina Vinegar, South Carolina Mustard, Top Hog Sauce, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Extra Spicy BBQ, Citrus Glaze(+$1/$2)

Mak Sauce

$3.00+

1pc Cornbread

$1.25

1pc Garlic Bread

$1.25

Fried Okra

$3.00

ADD: Entree Ribs

$9.00

ADD: Smoked Sausage

$5.00

ADD: 1/4 Chicken

$4.00

ADD: 4oz. Brisket

$5.50

ADD: 4oz. Pork

$4.50

ADD: Grouper

$6.00

ADD: Shrimp (blackened)

$7.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding Dessert

$6.00

Our bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream and whiskey caramel sauce. (Not Gluten-Free)

Piggy Pie

$2.00+Out of stock

Vanilla cream cheese icing between layers of moist orange cake. (Not Gluten-Free)

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Gluten-Free Carrot cake topped with our cream cheese frosting

MEAT BY POUND

BRISKET (POUND)

$20.99

PULLED PORK (POUND)

$13.50

SMOKED SAUSAGE (POUND)

$15.99

RIBS (FULL RACK)

$30.00

RIBS (1/2 RACK)

$15.00

WHOLE CHICKEN

$14.99Out of stock

HALF CHICKEN

$7.95Out of stock

TENDERS (POUND)

$11.95

Bottled Soft Drinks

Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.25

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.50

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.50

Lemonade Gallon

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Unsweet Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Half and Half Tea - 32oz Cup

$2.75

Lemonade - 32oz Cup

$2.75Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00Out of stock

72 Pale Ale

$6.00

First Magnitude Vega

$6.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.75

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Swamphead Big Nose

$6.00

Swamphead Stumpknocker

$6.00

Yuengling

$3.50

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Bud Lite Bottle

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.25

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.75

MillerLite

$3.25

Busch Lite

$3.25

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Heineken o.o

$4.25

Sam Adams

$4.25

Redbridge GF

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Nutrl

$4.95

Wine

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

Rib Shack Red Blend

$8.00+

House Chardonnay

$5.00

White Sangria

$7.50

Brut

$5.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

House White Zinfandel

$5.00

Liquor

Well Bourbon - Benchmark

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00+

Basil Hayden's

$12.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.50+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Well Gin - Georgi

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50+

Hendricks

$11.00+

McQueen & the Violet Fog

$6.00+

Cane Run- well

$5.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$6.00+

Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.50+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Pilar

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Sailor Jerry's

$6.00+

Appleton Rum

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$11.50+

Clan MacGregor

$6.00

Dewar's

$7.50+

Monte Alban Reposado- Well

$6.00

Dobel Diamante

$6.50+

Ghost (spicy)

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00+

Patron

$12.00+

JaJa

$8.00+

360 - well vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$9.50+

Smirnoff

$6.00+

Smirnoff- Blueberry

$6.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Wheatley

$6.00+

Absolute Pepper

$6.00+

BARTON - well whiskey

$5.00

Crown

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$8.50+

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$7.50+

Tullamore Dew

$7.50+

Seagram's

$6.00+

Ameretto

$6.00

Coffee Liquor

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Vermouth dry

$6.00

Vermouth sweet

$6.00

Cocktails

Arnold Porker

$8.00

Flying Pig

$8.00

Hogito

$8.00

Top Hog Margarita

$8.00

Skrewball Old Fashioned

$9.00

Swampade

$8.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

Blueberry Martini

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Gator OG (Copy)

$5.00+

Gimlet - Gin

$7.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$7.00

Hurricane Ian

$7.00

Kass's Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50+

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini - Gin

$7.00

Martini - Vodka

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Piggy Punch

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00+

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Game Day Punch

$5.00

Skinny L I (Diet Coke)

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$5.00

Firey Apple Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Fireball

$5.00

Blue Kamikaze

$5.00

Gator OG

$5.00+

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Kass's Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50+

Shots

Banana's Foster Shot

$5.00

Hocus Potion

$5.00

Bazooka Joe Shot

$5.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Fuzzy Jager Cran Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$5.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Woo Woo Shot

$5.00

Lucky Leprechaun

$3.50

1 oz. Kentucky Deluxe 1 oz. green apple pucker rim with simple syrup and gold sugar

Battering Ram

$3.50

Clothing

Fleece Jackets

$40.00

T-shirt

$20.00

Swag

glass

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e, Gainesville, FL 32608

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

