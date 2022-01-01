Go
Tortello

Handmade Pastificio & Restaurant

PASTA • SALADS

1746 West Division • $$

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Eggplant Salad$9.00
Fresh greens, roasted peppers and onions, ricotta salata, dressed with lemon juice and imported olive oil. Contains dairy and allium
Spaghetti Stracciatella$19.00
Spaghetti with our housemade pomodoro sauce, topped with imported stracciatella, basilico and black pepper. Contains gluten, dairy.
Tagliattelle Tina$19.00
Long delicate ribbons of tagliatelle with an all natural grass-fed beef ragu like Dario's nonna Tina makes in Veneto, topped with aged parmigiano reggiano. Contains gluten, meat, dairy.
Classic Tiramisu$9.75
A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and mascarpone, kissed with chocolate powder on top like Dario's mamma makes. Contains gluten, dairy and egg.
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
Spaghetti alla chitarra bathed in imported aged pecorino and cracked black pepper for this Roman specialty.
Contains gluten, dairy.
Chiusoni alla Gallurese$22.00
Chiusoni (Sardinian gnocchetti) with saffron, sausage, onions and cream topped with pecorino sardo. Contains meat, dairy, gluten.
Focaccia Ricotta & Honey$9.50
Freshly baked focaccia topped with rosemary, served with whipped ricotta, olive oil, and honey. Contains gluten & dairy.
Kids Lumache$9.50
Snail-shaped pasta with choice of housemade butter & parmigiano reggiano, pomodoro or ragu. Dario's childhood favorite. Contains gluten, dairy. Ragu also contains meat.
Signature Tortelli di Burrata$23.00
Tortelli bursting with imported burrata from Puglia, topped with butter, sage, toasted hazelnuts, parmigiano, and a drizzle of balsamic. Contains gluten, dairy, nuts.
Fennel, Celery & Orange Salad$8.00
Shaved fennel and celery salad with orange, imported olive oil, parsley soffritto, salt, and pepper.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1746 West Division

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
