Italian
Osteria Langhe
916 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Osteria Langhe is the fast fusion of slow food and fine wine, the result of a partnership dedicated to the serious appreciation of locally-sourced fresh meats and produce steeped in the age-old traditions of Italy’s Piemonte region, paired with the incomparable heritage of Northern Italian wines.
Location
2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chicago
Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square
4.5 • 4,559
2952 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
4.4 • 1,438
2451 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant