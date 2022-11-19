Restaurant header imageView gallery
Osteria Langhe

2824 W Armitage Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

Plin
Ragu
Insalata

Antipasti

Pane

$6.00

Grilled bread, citrus herb butter

Vitello Tonnato

$15.00

poached piemontese beef, tuna citrus caper aioli, arugula, crispy egg

Carne Cruda

$16.00

raw Piedmontese beef, cured yolk, cracker bread

Polipo

$21.00

octopus & shrimp cake, celery root puree, citrus saffron basil cream

Insalata

$13.00

fregola & quinoa, shaved brussel sprouts, artichoke, tomato, parmigiano, pink peppercorn dressing, crispy bacon

Flan

$12.00

Bagna Cauda

$15.00

Green Salad

$8.00

White Truffle Zuppa

$30.00

White Truffle Menu Zuppa

Primi

Plin

$19.00

house pinched la tur cheese ravioli, thyme, butter

Ragu

$23.00

Linguine, northern meat ragu, parmigiano

Gnocchi

$20.00

Tortellini

$25.00

White Truffle Risotto

$70.00

White Truffle Menu Tajarin

Secondi

Coniglio

$34.00

prosciutto wrapped rabbit loins, pork belly, mixed mushrooms, creamy polenta, black truffle jus

Bistecca

$45.00

Pesce

$36.00

seared sea scallops, asparagus, artichokes, sunny egg, calabrian chile honey

Crespella

$24.00

crepes, celery root puree, butternut squash, mushrooms, spicy leek fonduta, house granola

12oz Ribeye

$75.00

White Truffle Ribeye

$105.00

Beef Wellington

$45.00Out of stock

10oz Ribeye

$65.00Out of stock

White Truffle Menu Bistecca

$195.00

16oz Ribeye

$95.00Out of stock

Gamberi

$30.00

Dolci

Panna Cotta

$11.00

vanilla pudding, espresso syrup

Elcair

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

One Scoop

$2.50

White Truffle Panna Cotta

$15.00

Sfogliatine

$12.00

White Truffle Menu Panna Cotta

Champ Bites

Plin Bite

Polipo Bite

Pate Bite

Abbona wine dinner

Carne Duo

Gnocchi Roasted Duck

Risotto Menu

$75.00

Apple Tart Menu

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Osteria Langhe is the fast fusion of slow food and fine wine, the result of a partnership dedicated to the serious appreciation of locally-sourced fresh meats and produce steeped in the age-old traditions of Italy’s Piemonte region, paired with the incomparable heritage of Northern Italian wines.

2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

