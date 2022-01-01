Go
Toss Pizzeria & Pub

No Contact Curbside Pickup and Delivery
Hand tossed New York Style Pizza with High Quality Ingredients. 11 Flavors of Wings, Fresh Salads and more.
Frozen Margaritas, Beer and Wine to go!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2901 S 1st Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)

Popular Items

20" Build Your Own Pie$18.00
Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
Garlic Knots$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
20" Classic Pepperoni$21.00
Traditional "cup and char" pepperoni, herb blend, mozzarella, marinara
Half Pie Classic Pepperoni$11.50
Traditional "cup and char" pepperoni, herb blend, mozzarella, marinara
Half & Half
Choose 2 of our specialty Pies to build a Half & Half 20" pizza
Wings (6)$12.00
Wings (12)$21.00
Farm Salad$8.00
Spring mix, red onions, carrots, black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2901 S 1st Street

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
