Go
Toast

Tradewinds at Jiffy

Tradewinds Cafe @ Jiffy offers everyone great food at great prices. We have an eclectic menu that caters to all tastes and dietary needs.

SANDWICHES

3443 Hilyard St • $

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Voodoo Chicken Salad$11.00
Blackened** chicken breast and Daily’s bacon on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with tomato, red onion, cucumber, gorgonzola crumbles and house croutons*. Served with our house Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Kalamatas & Artichoke Hearts. Dressed with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.
My Big Fat Greek Pita$9.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini & Feta with Your Choice of Protein & Sauces
Aged-White Cheddar Burger w/FF$11.00
6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cooked to order*, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Served with fries.
~also available as a Veggie Cheddar Burger~
~ or a Vegan Burger with Vegenaise and Caramelized Onion~
Medi Bowl$9.00
Rice Pilaf & Tahini Sauce with a small Greek Salad & Your Choice of Protein
Chicken Pita$8.00
Chicken Souvlaki with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki
The 541 Pita$9.50
Chicken or Falafel with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Artichoke Hearts, Tzatziki, Tahini & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce**
Gyro Pita$8.00
Lamb & Beef with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki
Monterey Bacon Burger w/FF$12.00
Pepper Jack, Avocado & Thick Bacon with house burger patty cooked to order. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo and a side of French Fries.
Medi Plate$11.00
Rice Pilaf & Tahini Sauce, Greek Salad & Your Choice of Protein and Pita
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3443 Hilyard St

Eugene OR

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seize The Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glenwood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hey, Neighbor!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Agate Alley Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston