Tria Cafe Rittenhouse

Philadelphia's original wine, cheese and beer bar. Established 2004.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

123 S. 18th Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)

Smoked Turkey Panino$16.00
Koch’s Smoked Turkey Panino with Cabot Cheddar, North Country Bacon, Tuscan Kale and Cranberry Mayo
Olive Oil Potato Chips$5.00
Olive Oil Rosemary Potato Chips with Truffle-herb Aioli
Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta$7.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta
Salmon Salad$16.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
Burrata and Tomato Conserva Toast$9.00
Burrata and Tomato Conserva Toast with Aged Balsamic and Basil
Truffled Mushroom Panino$15.00
Truffled Mushroom Panino with Fontina, Lemon Spinach and Thyme
Charcuterie Board$22.00
Charcuterie Board with Cured Italian Meats, Provolone-Stuffed Peppadews, Cornichons, Mostarda, and Pickled Pepper Oil
Roast Duck Salad$16.00
Roast Duck Salad with Spinach, Strawberries, Pistachios, Grana Padano and Citrus-Mint Vinaigrette
Claudio Mozzarella Panino$15.00
Claudio Mozzarella Panino with Crispy Prosciutto, Roasted Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Vinaigrette
Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta$7.00
Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta
123 S. 18th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
