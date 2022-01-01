Rittenhouse Square bars & lounges you'll love
Sonny’s Cocktails
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Reuben
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
|Honeynut Toast
|$13.00
honeynut squash, roasted grapes,
mixed nuts, honey, sage, pickled onion,
whipped goat cheese, grilled sourdough 🥕
|Chili Carrots
|$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Poulet
2005 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Poulet Frit 1/2
|$19.00
Vadouvan-spiced half fried chicken, buttermilk dipped
|The Sandwich
|$16.00
Vadouvan-spiced crispy chicken, French onion dip, pickles Provençal, frites
|Onion Soup Gratinée
|$10.00
veggie broth, herb croute, gruyere
Giuseppe & Sons
1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Meatball Sandwich
|$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
|Roasted Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone Cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta
|$6.00
Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta
|Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake
|$8.00
Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake with Cherry Compote and Pistachio Crumb
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pub & Kitchen
1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$14.00
blue cheese, celery
|P&K BURGER
|$20.00
8 oz. dry aged burger, caramelized onion, gruyere, tarragon aioli
|SHREDDED KALE
|$12.00
kohlrabi, apple, walnut, english cheddar
Condesa / El Techo
1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pescado Frito
|$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle crema.
|Lamb Adobado
|$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Adobe spiced lamb neck, salsa placera, white onion, cilantro.
|Pato en Mole Negro
|$42.00
Half duck, seared breast, confit leg and thigh. Covered in a house mole negro with sesame seeds. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Jet Wine Bar
1525 South St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TO GO Anxo Rosé Cider
|$5.00
Rosé Cider
|TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan
|$18.00
Ca' Furlan Sparkling Extra Dry Rosé
Veneto, Italy (NV)
84% Glera | 16% Pinot Noir
Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish.
|TO GO Merwah Orange, Mersel 'Phoneix Rising'
|$35.00
Mersel Phoenix Rising Skin Contact Merwah, Bekaa Valley Lebanon (2020)
100% Merwah
We strive to produce wine with unique taste using environmentally friendly methods that are low in intervention, with a goal of sustainability, a positive rural life and social impact with our community
Wine Dive- South Street
1506 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Gulp Hablo Garnacha
|$27.49
Spain.
100% biodynamic Garnacha. Beautiful nose of fresh crushed cassis and raspberry. Tart fruit, violets, white pepper, and a touch of earth. Vegan.
|Trifula Piemonte Rosso
|$24.39
Piemonte DOC.
Barbara/Nebbiolo Blend – Lively, fruity and earthy. Mineral aromas. Dark berry finish.
|Primaterra Prosecco
|$20.00
Italy.
Aromas of pineapple, green apples, and citrus with floral notes, soft and creamy with bright and delicate bubbles.
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Platanos
|$9.00
queso fresco, lime crema, chimichurri, cilantro 🌿
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
|Crispy Cod Tacos
|$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harper's Garden
31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Field Greens Salad
|$12.00
sunflower sprouts, radish, puffed grains, honey-walnut vinaigrette
|Murray’s NYC 5 Cheese Board
|$25.00
assortment of five cheeses, seasonal fruit preserve, house mustard, seeded hearth bread, accoutrements
|The ‘Merica Burger
|$17.00
double stacked wagyu beef, cooper cheese, pickles, minced onion, dijon, ketchup, milk bread bun,
served with housemade chips or field greens salad