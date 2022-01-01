Rittenhouse Square bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Rittenhouse Square

Sonny’s Cocktails image

 

Sonny’s Cocktails

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Reuben$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
Honeynut Toast$13.00
honeynut squash, roasted grapes,
mixed nuts, honey, sage, pickled onion,
whipped goat cheese, grilled sourdough 🥕
Chili Carrots$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
More about Sonny’s Cocktails
Bar Poulet image

FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Poulet

2005 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (629 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Poulet Frit 1/2$19.00
Vadouvan-spiced half fried chicken, buttermilk dipped
The Sandwich$16.00
Vadouvan-spiced crispy chicken, French onion dip, pickles Provençal, frites
Onion Soup Gratinée$10.00
veggie broth, herb croute, gruyere
More about Bar Poulet
Giuseppe & Sons image

 

Giuseppe & Sons

1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
Roasted Pork Sandwich$8.00
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone Cheese
More about Giuseppe & Sons
Tria Cafe Rittenhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Rittenhouse

123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta$6.00
Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta
Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake$8.00
Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake with Cherry Compote and Pistachio Crumb
Salmon Salad$15.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
Pub & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pub & Kitchen

1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO WINGS$14.00
blue cheese, celery
P&K BURGER$20.00
8 oz. dry aged burger, caramelized onion, gruyere, tarragon aioli
SHREDDED KALE$12.00
kohlrabi, apple, walnut, english cheddar
More about Pub & Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Condesa / El Techo

1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pescado Frito$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle crema.
Lamb Adobado$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Adobe spiced lamb neck, salsa placera, white onion, cilantro.
Pato en Mole Negro$42.00
Half duck, seared breast, confit leg and thigh. Covered in a house mole negro with sesame seeds. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.
More about Condesa / El Techo
Jet Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TO GO Anxo Rosé Cider$5.00
Rosé Cider
TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan$18.00
Ca' Furlan Sparkling Extra Dry Rosé
Veneto, Italy (NV)
84% Glera | 16% Pinot Noir
Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish.
TO GO Merwah Orange, Mersel 'Phoneix Rising'$35.00
Mersel Phoenix Rising Skin Contact Merwah, Bekaa Valley Lebanon (2020)
100% Merwah
We strive to produce wine with unique taste using environmentally friendly methods that are low in intervention, with a goal of sustainability, a positive rural life and social impact with our community
More about Jet Wine Bar
Wine Dive- South Street image

 

Wine Dive- South Street

1506 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gulp Hablo Garnacha$27.49
Spain.
100% biodynamic Garnacha. Beautiful nose of fresh crushed cassis and raspberry. Tart fruit, violets, white pepper, and a touch of earth. Vegan.
Trifula Piemonte Rosso$24.39
Piemonte DOC.
Barbara/Nebbiolo Blend – Lively, fruity and earthy. Mineral aromas. Dark berry finish.
Primaterra Prosecco$20.00
Italy.
Aromas of pineapple, green apples, and citrus with floral notes, soft and creamy with bright and delicate bubbles.
More about Wine Dive- South Street
Tio Flores image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Platanos$9.00
queso fresco, lime crema, chimichurri, cilantro 🌿
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
Crispy Cod Tacos$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
More about Tio Flores
Harper's Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harper's Garden

31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Field Greens Salad$12.00
sunflower sprouts, radish, puffed grains, honey-walnut vinaigrette
Murray’s NYC 5 Cheese Board$25.00
assortment of five cheeses, seasonal fruit preserve, house mustard, seeded hearth bread, accoutrements
The ‘Merica Burger$17.00
double stacked wagyu beef, cooper cheese, pickles, minced onion, dijon, ketchup, milk bread bun,
served with housemade chips or field greens salad
More about Harper's Garden

