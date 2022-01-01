Tacos in Rittenhouse Square
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
Al Pastor Tacos
$10.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Korean Tacos
$13.00
Korean-style short ribs, guajillo chile paste, kimchi, radish, and chipotle mayo. Three per order.
Pollo Tinga Tacos
$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
4 Grilled Chicken Tacos
$16.00
4 pasilla marinated chicken tacos (not spicy), then wood grilled, served with a poblano, tomatillo salsa, cotija, and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas.
4 Carnitas Tacos
$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
4 Coconut Cauliflower Tacos
$16.00
4 Cauliflower tacos roasted and tossed in a coconut glaze. Served with peanut salsa macha and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas. Vegan. Gluten Free. Contains nuts.