Tacos in Rittenhouse Square

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Tacos$10.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Korean Tacos$13.00
Korean-style short ribs, guajillo chile paste, kimchi, radish, and chipotle mayo. Three per order.
Pollo Tinga Tacos$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
4 Grilled Chicken Tacos$16.00
4 pasilla marinated chicken tacos (not spicy), then wood grilled, served with a poblano, tomatillo salsa, cotija, and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas.
4 Carnitas Tacos$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
4 Coconut Cauliflower Tacos$16.00
4 Cauliflower tacos roasted and tossed in a coconut glaze. Served with peanut salsa macha and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas. Vegan. Gluten Free. Contains nuts.
TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Cod Tacos$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
