Biryani in Rittenhouse Square

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Veg Biryani
|$10.45
Marinated Fresh Vegetables & Paneer cooked along with Basmati rice on a slow fire for a fragrant & aromatic flavor
|Chicken Biryani
|$11.95
Overnight Marinated Chicken cubes cooked along with Basmati rice on a slow fire for a fragrant & aromatic flavor
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Vegetable Biryani (GF)
|$22.00
(With Complementary Cucumber Raita)
Basmati Rice / Saffron / Seasonal Vegetables / Cilantro / Ginger
|Lamb Biryani (GF)
|$28.00
(With Complementary Cucumber Raita)
Boneless Lamb / Biryani Masala / Cinnamon / Green Cardamom / Basmati Rice / Raita
|Chicken Biryani (GF) *
|$26.00
(With Complementary Cucumber Raita)
Boneless Chicken / Biryani Masala / Cinnamon / Green Cardamom / Basmati Rice / Raita
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts