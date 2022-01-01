Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Rittenhouse Square

Go
Rittenhouse Square restaurants
Toast

Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (668 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Biryani$10.45
Marinated Fresh Vegetables & Paneer cooked along with Basmati rice on a slow fire for a fragrant & aromatic flavor
Chicken Biryani$11.95
Overnight Marinated Chicken cubes cooked along with Basmati rice on a slow fire for a fragrant & aromatic flavor
More about Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Biryani (GF)$22.00
(With Complementary Cucumber Raita)
Basmati Rice / Saffron / Seasonal Vegetables / Cilantro / Ginger
Lamb Biryani (GF)$28.00
(With Complementary Cucumber Raita)
Boneless Lamb / Biryani Masala / Cinnamon / Green Cardamom / Basmati Rice / Raita
Chicken Biryani (GF) *$26.00
(With Complementary Cucumber Raita)
Boneless Chicken / Biryani Masala / Cinnamon / Green Cardamom / Basmati Rice / Raita
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Rittenhouse Square

Quesadillas

Hummus

Bruschetta

Tostadas

Spaghetti

Black Bean Soup

Salmon

Curry

Map

More near Rittenhouse Square to explore

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston