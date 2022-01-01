Go
Tropical Juice Bar 1702 Bergenline Avenue

Aiming high everyday with our drinks, food, our teams and guests!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken & Cheese Emp$1.89
Chicken mixed with mozzarella cheese.
Beef Empanada$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
Mango Smoothie$3.75
Cheese Empanada$1.89
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese
Strawberry Smoothie$3.75
Chicken Empanada$1.89
Made with chicken breast
Patacon$6.99
Double fried plantains on top & bottom with your choice of grilled meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and pink sauce.
Ginger Detox$6.49
Detox and delicious and a natural energetic to kick start, with fresh juiced ginger, beets, lime and apple. 20 oz
Wraps$6.99
sizzling grill meat with american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pink sauce, serve on a warm tortilla..
Super Green Juice$5.99
Very nutritious blend all natural ingredients. Made with fresh kale / celery / cucumber & blended with orange juice. (most people add pineapple for extra flavor and nutrition). 20 oz
Location

Union City NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
