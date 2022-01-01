Go
Urban Stead Cheese

Urban cheesemaker located in East Walnut Hills, Cincinnati. Tasting Room with full bar and variety of cheese options available.

3036 Woodburn Ave

Popular Items

Gouda 1/2 lb$10.00
This creamy 16 month aged traditional Dutch-style gouda evokes flavors of salted caramel and butterscotch with a remarkably long-lasting umami finish.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
Mother Board - 6 Cheeses & Charcuterie$52.00
Includes 6 Cheeses (3 oz each) & Charcuterie, as well as a variety of fruit, jams, pickled items & mustard. Includes crostinis. NOTE: This is not a Catering Board; think of this as a to-go cheeseboard that would be perfect for 2-4 people for a snack or for a dinner of cheese & meat. If you're looking for a Catering Board (think the centerpiece of your table or party) please call the shop to order. Thank you!
Cheese Curds (12 oz Bag)$9.00
These delicious fresh squeaky cheese curds are day 1 cheddar. Cheese curds are perfect for snacking, but are also the perfect addition to your morning eggs; they’ll melt beautifully over your grilled chicken or burger, and are the perfect cheese addition to your favorite soup or chili. Don’t kid yourself; buy two bags, because you might finish the first bag before you make it home.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
Ohio Valley Pimento 12 oz$8.00
Quark 12 oz$7.00
Fresh creamy farmer’s cheese made in the traditional Eastern-European style. This bright, tangy and versatile cheese pairs beautifully with fruit and honey for breakfast or dessert, can be incorporated into cheese sauces and pastas and also serves as the perfect ingredient for baking cheesecakes, blintzes or strudels. Quark also is a fabulous substitute for commercial cream cheese; use quark in your favorite fruit or vegetable dip or substitute it for cream cheese in your favorite party spread!
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultured NFDM, Cultures & Enzymes
Cheeseboard - 3 Cheeses & Charcuterie$28.00
Includes 3 Cheeses (2 oz each) & Charcuterie as well as a variety of fruit, jams, pickled items & mustard. Also includes a small order of crostinis. NOTE: This is not a Catering Board; think of this as a to-go cheeseboard that would be perfect for 2 people for a light snack or light dinner of cheese & meat. If you're looking for a Catering Board (think the centerpiece of your table or party) please call the shop to order. Thank you!
Allez Bakery - Baguette$6.00
Cheeseboard - 4 Cheeses & Charcuterie$31.00
Includes 4 Cheeses (2 oz each) & Charcuterie, as well as a variety of fruit, jams, pickled items & mustard. Also includes a small order of crostinis. NOTE: This is not a Catering Board; think of this as a to-go cheeseboard that would be perfect for 2 people for a light snack or light dinner of cheese & meat. If you're looking for a Catering Board (think the centerpiece of your table or party) please call the shop to order. Thank you!
Beer Cheese 12 oz$8.00
Cheeseboard - 4 Cheeses, No Charcuterie$26.00
Includes 4 Cheeses (2 oz each) as well as a variety of fruit, jams, pickled items & mustard. Also includes a small order of crostinis. NOTE: This is not a Catering Board; think of this as a to-go cheeseboard that would be perfect for 2 people for a light snack or light dinner of cheese & meat. If you're looking for a Catering Board (think the centerpiece of your table or party) please call the shop to order. Thank you!
Location

3036 Woodburn Ave

Cincinnati OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm


