Urban Stead Cheese

Includes 6 Cheeses (3 oz each) & Charcuterie, as well as a variety of fruit, jams, pickled items & mustard. Includes crostinis. NOTE: This is not a Catering Board; think of this as a to-go cheeseboard that would be perfect for 2-4 people for a snack or for a dinner of cheese & meat. If you're looking for a Catering Board (think the centerpiece of your table or party) please call the shop to order. Thank you!

