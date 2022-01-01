Walnut Hills bars & lounges you'll love

These delicious fresh squeaky cheese curds are day 1 cheddar. Cheese curds are perfect for snacking, but are also the perfect addition to your morning eggs; they’ll melt beautifully over your grilled chicken or burger, and are the perfect cheese addition to your favorite soup or chili. Don’t kid yourself; buy two bags, because you might finish the first bag before you make it home.

Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes

