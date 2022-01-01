Walnut Hills bars & lounges you'll love
BBQ
Sinners & Saints
2062 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Roasted Carrot Salad
|$11.00
roasted carrots masterfully combined with chickpeas, avocado, pickled onion, and goat cheese, topped with toasted almonds
|Heavenly Taters
|$9.00
handmade tater tots topped with creamy queso
|Ze German Brisket
Texas inspired - slow and low oak/maple/pecan wood blend, sliced and served with pickles, white bread, and sauce on the side
PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Hilltop
1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$9.00
Ground lamb, ground beef, carrots, peas, cottage mashed potatoes, crispy panko parm topping
|Braised Beef Empanada
|$8.00
Braised beef, bell peppers, onions - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
|Corn & Cheese Empanada
|$7.00
Corn, black beans, cheese blend - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
Urban Stead Cheese
3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Misty River Camembert (3 oz each)
|$5.00
This Camembert-style cheese is a lovely little white creamy pillow of cheese has earthy, flavors with a slight finish of mushroom flavors. This cheese pairs beautifully with sweet fruits and jams.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
|Cheese Curds (12 oz Bag)
|$9.00
These delicious fresh squeaky cheese curds are day 1 cheddar. Cheese curds are perfect for snacking, but are also the perfect addition to your morning eggs; they’ll melt beautifully over your grilled chicken or burger, and are the perfect cheese addition to your favorite soup or chili. Don’t kid yourself; buy two bags, because you might finish the first bag before you make it home.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
|Street Ched 1/2 lb
|$12.00
Traditional English-style Clothbound Cheddar aged 18 Months. This beautiful cheddar has a natural sweet and tangy sharpness with a savory, earthy finish that keeps giving long after you’ve taken your last bite.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes