Walnut Hills bars & lounges you'll love

Sinners & Saints image

BBQ

Sinners & Saints

2062 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Carrot Salad$11.00
roasted carrots masterfully combined with chickpeas, avocado, pickled onion, and goat cheese, topped with toasted almonds
Heavenly Taters$9.00
handmade tater tots topped with creamy queso
Ze German Brisket
Texas inspired - slow and low oak/maple/pecan wood blend, sliced and served with pickles, white bread, and sauce on the side
Hilltop image

PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Hilltop

1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (1562 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$9.00
Ground lamb, ground beef, carrots, peas, cottage mashed potatoes, crispy panko parm topping
Braised Beef Empanada$8.00
Braised beef, bell peppers, onions - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
Corn & Cheese Empanada$7.00
Corn, black beans, cheese blend - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
Urban Stead Cheese image

 

Urban Stead Cheese

3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Misty River Camembert (3 oz each)$5.00
This Camembert-style cheese is a lovely little white creamy pillow of cheese has earthy, flavors with a slight finish of mushroom flavors. This cheese pairs beautifully with sweet fruits and jams.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
Cheese Curds (12 oz Bag)$9.00
These delicious fresh squeaky cheese curds are day 1 cheddar. Cheese curds are perfect for snacking, but are also the perfect addition to your morning eggs; they’ll melt beautifully over your grilled chicken or burger, and are the perfect cheese addition to your favorite soup or chili. Don’t kid yourself; buy two bags, because you might finish the first bag before you make it home.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
Street Ched 1/2 lb$12.00
Traditional English-style Clothbound Cheddar aged 18 Months. This beautiful cheddar has a natural sweet and tangy sharpness with a savory, earthy finish that keeps giving long after you’ve taken your last bite.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
Brew House image

GRILL

Brew House

1047 East McMillan, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (472 reviews)
Takeout
