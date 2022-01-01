Go
Valley Farm Market La Jolla

FRENCH FRIES

6902 La Jolla Blvd

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Chamoy Wings$14.99
One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip
Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Wings$14.99
One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip
VFM Wagyu Smashburger
Fresh Ground Wagyu Beef Patties, Choose Single or Double Patties, Topped with Yellow American Cheese, Umami Onions, and Special Sauce Served on a Toasted King's Hawaiian Bun, Served with French Fries and a side of Pickles, No Modifications or Substitutions, can be ordered A la Carte without Fries, or a six pack for $54.99
The Don$11.99
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette on a Italian Roll
VFM Signature Gabe's Ho'key Poke Bowl$14.99
Ahi Tuna, Hamachi and Salmon Poke, served over Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Meat Candy House BBQ Dry Rub Wings$14.99
One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip
Mango Chamoy Wings$14.99
One Pound of All Natural Chicken Wings, served with Carrot and Celery Sticks and a side of Ranch Dip
Side Regular Fries$2.99
The Bird is The Word$11.99
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, White American Cheese, on Wheat Bread.
VFM Signature Ahi Poke Bowl$14.99
Choice of one style of Poke, Served with Cilantro Lime Rice, Seaweed Salad, Fresh Diced Avocado, Shelled Edamame, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, Topped with Spicy Rooster Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
6902 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
