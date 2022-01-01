Go
Toast

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

Vola’s Dockside Grill features fresh seafood, tacos and American cuisine favorites, alongside cocktails, beer and wine in a relaxed and casual family-friendly atmosphere.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

101 N Union St • $$

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)

Popular Items

Diet Coke Can$3.00
Bottled Water$3.00
Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB$17.00
drawn butter, cocktail sauce
Ahi Tuna Poke$16.00
Roasted pineapples, avocado, pickled red onions, marinated cucumbers, pineapple ponzu
Sprite Can$3.00
Coke Can$3.00
Kid's Fried Shrimp$8.00
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Dip$16.00
Lump blue crab, sharp cheddar, pimentos, everything crackers
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 N Union St

Alexandria VA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wharf

No reviews yet

Alexandria's favorite seafood restaurant in the heart of historic Old Town.

BRUT CHAMPAGNE AND WINE BAR

No reviews yet

Champagne & Wine Bar
Vive le Champagne

Virtue Feed & Grain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chadwicks

No reviews yet

The locals favorite, serving casual American fare on the Old Town waterfront since 1979. Swing by for a burger, crab cakes, fried chicken, ribs, seafood, steak, or salad; stay for the friendly service. Best brunch in Old Town! Fully stocked bar with a huge craft beer selection and late night dining. Kid-friendly. All are welcome!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston