Warehouse 72 is a modern bistro and bar serving new American dishes with an Italian feel, but with Mediterranean twists. Our diverse menu includes seafood, steak and chicken dishes and features our signature Angel Hair Pasta. Our artistic interior design and emphasis on hospitality makes us a great restaurant for celebrating birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and other special occasions. The 60-seat private dining room is ideal for special events and business meetings as well.

SEAFOOD

7620 Katy Freeway • $$

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7620 Katy Freeway

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
