Warehouse 72
Warehouse 72 is a modern bistro and bar serving new American dishes with an Italian feel, but with Mediterranean twists. Our diverse menu includes seafood, steak and chicken dishes and features our signature Angel Hair Pasta. Our artistic interior design and emphasis on hospitality makes us a great restaurant for celebrating birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and other special occasions. The 60-seat private dining room is ideal for special events and business meetings as well.
SEAFOOD
7620 Katy Freeway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7620 Katy Freeway
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BuffBurger
Fine dining burgers in a fast-casual setting. Prepared in-house, from scratch, using all-natural ingredients.
Pre Order of large catering orders please call the location or visit our catering pages at www.buffburger.com
Berg Food Truck & Events
Come in and enjoy!
Berg Hospitality Group Gift Cards
Come in and enjoy!
Yellow Rose Distilling
Come in and enjoy!