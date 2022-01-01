Warren Tavern

Go
Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken$15.00
seasoned chicken breast, maoy, deli hots, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, potato roll
Tavern Wings$13.00
blend of herbs seasonsing, lemon - buffalo style also available
Chicken Tenders$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken - choose plain or buffalo style
*City Square Burger$16.00
flat-top burger, american cheese, sauteed onions, onion rings, tavern special sauce, lettuce, tomato
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
congratulations, you have found the best chowder
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
served with a jalapeno Sam Adams cheese dip
Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.00
served with roasted garlic aioli
Caribbean Chicken Club$15.00
spiced chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado, smoked jalapeno aioli
Nachos$12.00
jack cheese, jalapenos, black beans, guac, pico de gallo, sour cream
Southwestern Chicken Cobb$17.00
blackened chicken, mixed greens, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, black beans, corn, blue cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2 Pleasant Street

Charlestown MA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
