Wholly Cow Burgers
Locally owned and sourced Grass-fed Beef and farm-fresh produce. Serving Crafted Burgers, Cheesesteaks, Reubens and more. Hand-cut Regular & Sweet Potato Fries / Hand-breaded Onion Rings. Vegan Options. Desserts. Serving Gluten-Free, Paleo & Keto-friendly since 2010.
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3010 S Lamar Blvd • $
Location
3010 S Lamar Blvd
Austin TX
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
