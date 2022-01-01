Go
Wholly Cow Burgers

Locally owned and sourced Grass-fed Beef and farm-fresh produce. Serving Crafted Burgers, Cheesesteaks, Reubens and more. Hand-cut Regular & Sweet Potato Fries / Hand-breaded Onion Rings. Vegan Options. Desserts. Serving Gluten-Free, Paleo & Keto-friendly since 2010.

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3010 S Lamar Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.60
Tempeh Burger$7.99
1/3 LB Tempeh Patty with TX Cowtail Black Eyed Peas, Black Bean, and Ginger on a vegan Pretzel Bun with Spicy Russian Dressing and all the Fixins'
Heavenly Double Cheese$10.29
Wholly Cheesesteak$8.25
Thinly Sliced Rib Eye Cut tossed with Carmelized Onions and smothered in a gooey blend of American, Pepper Jack, and Provolone on a Wheat Hoagie.
Grilled Chicken in Paradise$7.59
A 6oz Piece of Grilled Juicy Pasture Raised Chicken on a Kings Hawaiian Bun topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and a savory Pesto Aioli.
Heavenly Double$9.99
Two juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patties sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
The Fit Cross$9.59
Paleo friendly. Juicy 1/3 pound patty between two steamed portobello caps piled with veggies and light mustard.
Pure Single$7.69
One juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patty sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
Pure Single Cheese$7.99
One juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patty sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun. Your Choice of Cheese.
The Almighty Reuben$8.25
A smokey yet lightly spiced pastrami medium sliced sits atop a bed of sauerkraut topped with gooey provolone and Texas Spicy Russian Dressing on Rye.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3010 S Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
