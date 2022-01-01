Go
Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in the Indianapolis area. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

SANDWICHES

314 N. Delaware St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
Side of Bacon(4pc)$4.49
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Breakfast Sammie$10.49
Two scrambled eggs with cheddar
cheese, green onions, avocado and
bacon with chipotle mayo
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

314 N. Delaware St.

Indianapolis IN

Sunday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 8:29 am, 8:30 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

