Go
Toast

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

Come in and enjoy!

277 Broome Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cup & Char Grandma$29.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
Grandma$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
Mexican Coke$3.00
Caesar Salad
The Brooklyn LG$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
The Brooklyn (medium)$18.00
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
Soda Cans$2.00
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Brisk Iced Tea.
Garlic Knots$5.00
Margherita (medium)$19.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
Margherita LG$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
See full menu

Location

277 Broome Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Omar's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SET-LES

No reviews yet

At SET L.E.S. we take pride in our hand-picked ingredients, food quality and service to create a memorable experience for our guests. Loaded with Asian-inspired food and crafty drink selections. Come on in and join us!

375° Chicken 'n Fries

No reviews yet

Small brickwork fast food outlet serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, waffles & fries. All-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken fried in 100% vegetable oil

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston