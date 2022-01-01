Willmott's Ghost

Go
Flavors of Rome and Italy at large! Roman style pizzas, seasonal salads, salumi boards, tiramisu and more!

PIZZA

2100 6th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (179 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Pizza$25.00
Button Mushrooms, ricotta spread, garlic, lemon preserves, fresh mozzarella.
Foccacia & Olive Oil$8.00
Fresh focaccia made with Cairinsprings Mills Flour from the Skagit Valley and the best Italian olive oil!
Roasted Beets$12.00
Warmed beets, house made red wine vinegar, fried sage, sesame seeds, and a side of creme fraiche.
Pepperoni Pizza$25.00
rossa sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and oregano.
Margherita Pizza$25.00
Classic Margherita pizza, rossa sauce, fresh mozzarella ball, fresh basil leaf, and olive oil.
Potato Pizza$25.00
Sliced potato, mozzarella cheese, ricotta spread, lemon preserve salt, and Calabrian chili.
Sausage Pizza$25.00
Sausage, tomato, pecorino, mozzarella, preserved lemon, chili flake
Cheese Pizza$22.00
Rossa sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, and oregano.
Burrata$17.00
Burrata, basil oil, fennel seed, coriander seed, and olive oil.
Not served with bread, order the focaccia!
Chicory Salad$16.00
Bitter greens, shaved radish, pecorino vinaigrette, mint and focaccia croutons.
Dressing will be served on the side.
Location

2100 6th Ave

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
