Yard of Ale SoHo

DRINK • EAT • WATCH • PLAY
Home to Cigar City Brewing exclusive release of 1821 Golden Ale and 23 other craft and import drafts on tap! CCB 1821 Golden Ale is only available at the brewery, Yard of Ale and MacDinton’s. We offer a wide variety of bottled beers, craft cocktails and a nice wine selection, both by the glass and by the bottle. All draft beer and cocktails just taste better in a Yard! Exclusively at Yard of Ale, Yard Drinks! Upgrade your beverage and stay a while.
We have the perfect menu to accompany your beverage, too! No question, we have the BEST WINGS in Tampa! Baked and tossed in our special seasoning and a sauce of your choice.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

406 S Howard Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
406 S Howard Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 am
