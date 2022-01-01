Go
Toast

Yardbird

We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you.

2121 N Pearl St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels$12.00
spiced honey
Nashville Hot Yardbird Sandwich$18.00
Carolina reaper rub, spicy slaw -eat at your own risk! (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)
Mac & Cheese$15.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits$13.00
honey butter, house-made jam -four served-
Southern Caesar Salad$18.00
roasted tomato, pickled onion, parmesan, toad in a hole crouton
Country Cobb Protein Bowl$25.00
roasted chicken, field peas, corn, apples, avocado, kale, crispy quinoa, tomato, onion
Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken$33.00
1/2 of our famous bird served with honey hot sauce -available gluten free-
Yardbird Tenders$22.00
house ranch, bbq, honey hot sauce -four served-
Deviled Eggs GF$15.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
See full menu

Location

2121 N Pearl St.

Dallas TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

2nd Floor - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Two Kitchens, Two Chefs, One Experience

Meso Maya

No reviews yet

A CULINARY ADVENTURE
into the fresh, bold & earthy flavors of authentic interior Mexico

Dakota's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We believe the best steaks come from the best cut and quality. That’s why we get all of our beef fresh from renowned beef purveyors, Allen Brothers. Each cut is corn and grain fed USDA Prime steak that our chef handpicks. Each steak is aged for a minimum of 28 days for a perfectly tender, juicy bite every time.
It is our goal to give you a great meal every time you join us for lunch or dinner. We update our menu twice a year so each time you dine with us you experience fresh flavors that go with every season.

Press Waffle Co - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston