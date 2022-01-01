Go
Toast

10e Restaurant

Eatery & cocktail lounge supplying elevated Armenian & Lebanese cuisine in sophisticated surrounds.

PIZZA

811 West 7th Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1128 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

811 West 7th Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant

No reviews yet

Housed in a beautifully restored 1912 firehouse, Engine Co. No. 28 has been putting out appetite fires since 1989 with classic American dishes inspired by the regional cooking of firehouses across the country.

Strada Eateria & Bar

No reviews yet

World Flavors, Local Ingredients!

Bottega Louie

No reviews yet

Bottega Louie is a Patisserie & Café and Restaurant located at 700 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, California. The Patisserie & Cafe offer an extensive selection of sweet and savory products for your enjoyment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston