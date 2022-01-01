Go
17th Street BBQ

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

32 N 17th St • $$

Avg 4.3 (387 reviews)

Popular Items

Baby Back Ribs
The Original Burger$9.00
Hand-pattied Certified Angus Beef. American cheese, MOP (mustard, onion, pickle).
BBQ Pork Sandwich$7.50
5 oz. chopped barbecue shoulder, original barbecue sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)
Southern Fried Dill Pickles$8.25
As featured in the New York Times. Thin and crispy, with special pickle sauce.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Smoked beef brisket, piled high, with Apple City Red sauce, Magic Dust. (For 17ST style, request chow.)
17ST Potato$9.00
Chopped pork OR pulled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, butter, sour cream, green onion.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.50
Fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, homemade croutons, onion, fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce.
17ST Wings$12.50
"Best wings in America" by Food & Wine. 8 wings, smoked, grilled, & tossed in our homemade spicy wing sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Chopped Pork
Chopped, dusted, and lightly sauced.
BBQ Nachos$13.00
Corn chips, our famous chili, baked beans, chopped pork OR pulled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, green onions, diced tomatoes, sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

32 N 17th St

Murphysboro IL

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
