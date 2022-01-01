1st Down Brewing Co.
1st Down Brewing Co. was created to bring two passions together - Craft Beer and Football!
106 East Court Avenue
Location
106 East Court Avenue
Winterset IA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
