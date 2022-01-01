Urbandale restaurants you'll love

Go
Urbandale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Urbandale

Urbandale's top cuisines

American
Scroll right

Must-try Urbandale restaurants

The Urban Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Urban Grill

3651 86th St, Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$10.00
Our Baked Spicy Cheese Dip Served With Warm Tortilla Chips.
Bruschetta$10.00
Grilled Ciabatta Bread Topped With Basil, Garlic, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese.
French Dip$12.00
Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Au-Jus On A Hoagie Bun.
More about The Urban Grill
Cottontail image

 

Cottontail

3700 Dennis Dr, Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cottontail
Tito's Lounge image

 

Tito's Lounge

3916 NW Urbandale Dr, Urbandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tito's Lounge
Sam & Louie's image

 

Sam & Louie's

8561 Hickman Rd, Urbandale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sam & Louie's
Restaurant banner

 

The Beerhouse

4810 86th Street, Urbandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Beerhouse
Map

More near Urbandale to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston