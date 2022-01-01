Urbandale restaurants you'll love
Urbandale's top cuisines
Must-try Urbandale restaurants
More about The Urban Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Urban Grill
3651 86th St, Urbandale
|Popular items
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Our Baked Spicy Cheese Dip Served With Warm Tortilla Chips.
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
Grilled Ciabatta Bread Topped With Basil, Garlic, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese.
|French Dip
|$12.00
Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Au-Jus On A Hoagie Bun.
More about Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie's
8561 Hickman Rd, Urbandale
More about The Beerhouse
The Beerhouse
4810 86th Street, Urbandale