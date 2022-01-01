Clive restaurants you'll love

Clive restaurants
Toast
  • Clive

Clive's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Asian fusion
Sushi
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Clive restaurants

The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

12401 University Ave, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Chicken Basket$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
Cheesy Bread Stix$8.75
Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.
More about The Other Place
Cool Basil image

SUSHI

Cool Basil

1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive

Avg 4.5 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Pot Sticker$6.95
Thin pastry shells filled with pork; served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.
Chicken Egg Rolls$5.95
Ground Chicken with mix vegetable and spices, deep fried till crispy with sweet and sour sauce.
Deep Fried Spring Roll$5.95
A delicate combination of vegetables, spices & noodle filling rolled in a light spring roll wrap then deep-fried till crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Cool Basil
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

2180 NW 156th Street, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
10 Traditional Wings$14.50
Chicken Nuggets$6.99
More about Rookies Sports Bar and Grill
Monarca Gourmet Paletas image

ICE CREAM

Monarca Gourmet Paletas

9901 University Ave, Suite 150, Clive

Avg 4.9 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
$5 Test Deposit$5.00
More about Monarca Gourmet Paletas
Aura - Clive, IA image

 

Aura - Clive, IA

12851 UNIVERSITY AVE #400, CLIVE

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Aura - Clive, IA
Papaya image

 

Papaya

1255 NW 128th St., Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Triple Treasure #2$8.95
Chicken, Steak, Pork, Jasmine Rice, All Toppers, Teriyaki Sauce
Papaya Vermicelli #6$7.85
Chicken, Wheat Noodles, Cucumber, Carrots, Scallions, Jalapenos, Chopped Herbs, Sweet Chili Dressing
Koreatown #4$10.95
Steak, Jasmine Rice, Cucumbers, Carrots, Scallions, Kimchi, Caramalized Egg, Street Spice, Hoisin BBQ Sauce
More about Papaya
5 Borough Bagels image

 

5 Borough Bagels

13435 University Ave, Ste 300, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Empire$9.95
Latte$3.50
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.45
More about 5 Borough Bagels
Restaurant banner

 

5 Borough Express

12494 University Ave, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 5 Borough Express

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clive

Chicken Wraps

