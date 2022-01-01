Clive restaurants you'll love
The Other Place
12401 University Ave, Clive
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Chicken Basket
$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
Cheesy Bread Stix
$8.75
Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.
SUSHI
Cool Basil
1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive
Popular items
Pork Pot Sticker
$6.95
Thin pastry shells filled with pork; served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.
Chicken Egg Rolls
$5.95
Ground Chicken with mix vegetable and spices, deep fried till crispy with sweet and sour sauce.
Deep Fried Spring Roll
$5.95
A delicate combination of vegetables, spices & noodle filling rolled in a light spring roll wrap then deep-fried till crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill
2180 NW 156th Street, Clive
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger
$6.99
10 Traditional Wings
$14.50
Chicken Nuggets
$6.99
ICE CREAM
Monarca Gourmet Paletas
9901 University Ave, Suite 150, Clive
Popular items
$5 Test Deposit
$5.00
Papaya
1255 NW 128th St., Clive
Popular items
Triple Treasure #2
$8.95
Chicken, Steak, Pork, Jasmine Rice, All Toppers, Teriyaki Sauce
Papaya Vermicelli #6
$7.85
Chicken, Wheat Noodles, Cucumber, Carrots, Scallions, Jalapenos, Chopped Herbs, Sweet Chili Dressing
Koreatown #4
$10.95
Steak, Jasmine Rice, Cucumbers, Carrots, Scallions, Kimchi, Caramalized Egg, Street Spice, Hoisin BBQ Sauce
5 Borough Bagels
13435 University Ave, Ste 300, Clive
Popular items
The Empire
$9.95
Latte
$3.50
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
$5.45
5 Borough Express
12494 University Ave, Clive