Bakers Square - Clive IA (220725)
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
1310 NW 114th St., Clive IA 50325
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Clive
Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
4.5 • 2,548
1250 Northwest 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurant