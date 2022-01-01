Miss Kittys

No reviews yet

Miss Kitty's is a 9000 sq ft facility that opened on Dec. 19th 1998. We

have the capacity to accommodate a large amount of people. Miss Kitty's state of the art sound &

light system plays a wide variety of your favorite music within the Country, Rock, and Pop Genres with a strong emphasis on Country,

We are Des Moines #1 Country nightclub.

Miss Kitty's is located in the heart of the Clive/86th street bar district.

We pride ourselves on great service, a friendly staff and a safe

environment.

Miss Kitty's is a must stop for Bachelorette Parties & Birthday Parties.

Stop in and drink a shot in Monica, our shot chair, to celebrate! See Less

