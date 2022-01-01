Altoona restaurants you'll love

Go
Altoona restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Altoona

Altoona's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Altoona restaurants

Sam's Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Sam's Sports Bar & Grill

3160 8th St SW Ste P, Altoona

Avg 4.3 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Samburger$9.99
A half pound of Char-Broiled Iowa Angus
beef! - 9.99
Add-Ons:
2 Strips of Bacon - 2.00 Ham or Pepperoni - 2.00
Fried Egg Over Easy - 1.50 @@
Grilled Mushrooms - 1.00 Jalapeños - .50
Sautéed Peppers & Onions - .50
American, Swiss or Jalapeño Cheese - .50
Wings$14.99
10 wings servedd naked or coated.
Choose from our homemade sauces: Mild, Hot or Boo (made with ghost peppers) Garlic Parm - 14.99
Samongo Burger$13.99
One pound stacker - 11.99
Don't forget the add-ons!
More about Sam's Sports Bar & Grill
Bumblebee Pizza image

 

Bumblebee Pizza

2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
Small Dinner Salad$3.99
Philly Bee
More about Bumblebee Pizza
Brick and Ivy Rooftop image

 

Brick and Ivy Rooftop

400 34th Ave, Altoona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Smoked Wings$14.00
Smoked in house bone in wings. Large =10 wings, small=5
Fried Pickles$9.00
Buffalo Wrap$12.00
More about Brick and Ivy Rooftop

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Altoona

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Altoona to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston