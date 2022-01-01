Altoona restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Sam's Sports Bar & Grill
3160 8th St SW Ste P, Altoona
|Popular items
|Samburger
|$9.99
A half pound of Char-Broiled Iowa Angus
beef! - 9.99
Add-Ons:
2 Strips of Bacon - 2.00 Ham or Pepperoni - 2.00
Fried Egg Over Easy - 1.50 @@
Grilled Mushrooms - 1.00 Jalapeños - .50
Sautéed Peppers & Onions - .50
American, Swiss or Jalapeño Cheese - .50
|Wings
|$14.99
10 wings servedd naked or coated.
Choose from our homemade sauces: Mild, Hot or Boo (made with ghost peppers) Garlic Parm - 14.99
|Samongo Burger
|$13.99
One pound stacker - 11.99
Don't forget the add-ons!
Bumblebee Pizza
2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B, Altoona
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.99
|Small Dinner Salad
|$3.99
|Philly Bee