Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Aura Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

12851 UNIVERSITY AVE #400

CLIVE, IA 50325

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SMALL PLATES

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$22.00

DUMPLINGS

$10.00

HONEY GARLIC LAVASH

$14.00

IOWA LAVASH

$17.00

ITALIAN MEATBALLS

$12.00

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$21.00

LAMB LOLLIPOPS (3)

$27.00

MINI WELLINGTON

$21.00

SHORT RIB RAVIOLI

$11.00

BLKND AHI TUNA

$14.00

AURA SALAD

$11.00

BRAISED MUSHROOMS

$11.00

CAESER

$10.00

CAPRESE LAVASH

$13.00

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

$10.00

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$11.00

KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

RISOTTO

$11.00

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$10.00

TRUFFLE FRITES

$8.00

YUKON MASHED

$8.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN PICATTA

$23.00

CHICKEN RIGATONI

$21.00

FILET 8OZ

$46.00

GLAZED SALMON

$26.00

NY STRIP 16OZ

$53.00

CHILEAN SEABASS

$45.00Out of stock

SHRIMP & GRIT

$29.00Out of stock

FOR THE TABLE

ARGENTINIAN SURF & TURF

$89.00

3ea. 4oz filet medallions, lamb lollipops, jumbo shrimp w/chimichuri

BUTCHERS CUT

$42.00

MEDITERRANEAN BOARD

$32.00

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$28.00

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$12.00

LAVA CAKE

$12.00

TUXEDO BOMB

$12.00

GELATO TRIO

$11.00

GELATO SINGLE

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lively & flavorful tapas along with vibrant cocktails offer a unique shared experience that challenges the traditional. At Aura, it's good vibes only! Our invigorating environment is the perfect place to gather friends & family.

Website

Location

12851 UNIVERSITY AVE #400, CLIVE, IA 50325

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Aura - Clive, IA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2180 NW 156th Street Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Wasabi - Waukee
orange starNo Reviews
9500 University ave #2101 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Central Standard Burgers & Shakes Waukee, IA
orange starNo Reviews
1222 SE Univeristy Ave Waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext
The Keg Stand
orange starNo Reviews
3530 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurantnext
The Urban Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,399
3651 86th St Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext
Cattoor's
orange star4.2 • 220
1306 Grand Ave West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CLIVE

Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
orange star4.5 • 2,548
1250 Northwest 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 16 - Clive
orange star4.3 • 649
9901 University Avenue Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Monarca Gourmet Paletas
orange star4.9 • 222
9901 University Ave, Suite 150 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Ducktail Lounge
orange star4.6 • 144
1809 NW 86th Street Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Tapz Pub
orange star4.5 • 140
8450 Hickman Rd. Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CLIVE
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston