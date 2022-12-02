Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe Clive

review star

No reviews yet

12655 University Ave #120

Clive, IA 50325

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

z'mac n cheese
z'spicy peanut
z'fajita

mac bowls

z'mac combo

z'mac combo

$10.49

pick any small mac and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!

z'mac n cheese

z'mac n cheese

$6.99+

curly cavitappi pasta smothered in our trademark blend of melted cheeses, finished with cheddar jack cheese

z'buffalo mac

z'buffalo mac

$9.99+

transform the original with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and green onions, smothered in our classic cheese sauce and topped with crispy fried onions

z'garlic mac

z'garlic mac

$9.99+

chicken sauteed with garlic and red onion, dressed with romano cheese

z'basil mac

z'basil mac

$7.69+

punch up the flavor by stirring in our basil & pine nut pesto sauce

z'jalapeno bacon mac

z'jalapeno bacon mac

$9.99+

mac n cheese... jalapenos... bacon.. what not to love?

side of bread

side of bread

$0.99

add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!

pita appetizer

pita appetizer

$2.99

fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce

noodle bowls

z'noodle combo

z'noodle combo

$10.49

pick any small noodle bowl and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!

z'marinara

z'marinara

$6.99+

hearty penne pasta smothered in homemade marinara dressed with romano cheese

z'veggie tuscana

z'veggie tuscana

$7.49+

penne pasta lightly sauteed w/olive oil, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, zucchini, red onions, spinach leaves, fresh garlic and rosemary, accented with feta cheese

z'spicy peanut

z'spicy peanut

$7.49+

rice stick noodles, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce and topped with cilantro

z'pesto

z'pesto

$7.49+

Bowtie pasta sauteed with our basil & pine nut pesto sauce, fresh tomatoes and a hint of cream, decorated with romano cheese make it a pesto pomodro! add a burst of authentic italian flavor with a splash of our homemade marinara

z'alfredo

z'alfredo

$6.99+

fettuccine noodles smothered with our creamy alfredo sauce, sprinkled with romano cheese

z'krith-a-raki

z'krith-a-raki

$7.49+

a greek tradition of orzo noodles, broccoli and green onions lightly sauteed in butter and a touch of fresh garlic finished with romano cheese go authentic with feta cheese!

z'buttered penne

z'buttered penne

$6.99+

a kidz favorite, now for the kid in all of us! penne pasta tossed with butter and topped with romano cheese

z'lemon saute

z'lemon saute

$7.49+

our refreshing lemon-cream sauce tossed with orzo noodles, zucchini and spinach leaves, sprinkled with romano cheese add 6 italian meatballs! a delicious twist

z'mostaccioli

z'mostaccioli

$7.49+

a savory blend of garlic, cream and white wine lightly sauteed with penne pasta, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms & spinach leaves accented with romano cheese

z'udon

z'udon

$7.49+

udon noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in our spicy chili-garlic sauce, topped with cilantro

side of bread

side of bread

$0.99

add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!

pita appetizer

pita appetizer

$2.99

fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce

rice bowls

rice bowl combo

rice bowl combo

$10.49

pick any small rice bowl and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!

z'fajita

z'fajita

$9.99+

grilled chicken, red & green bell peppers and red onions sauteed in our zesty fajita sauce, served over a bed of cilantro-lime rice, garnished with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream

z'teriyaki

z'teriyaki

$7.49+

broccoli, carrots, green onions and mushrooms lie on a bed of cilantro-lime rice draped our teriyaki sauce

z'thai stir-fry

z'thai stir-fry

$7.49+

broccoli, carrots, snap peas and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce over a bed of cilantro-lime rice

side of bread

side of bread

$0.99

add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!

pita appetizer

pita appetizer

$2.99

fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce

pita sandwiches

pita combo

pita combo

$11.99

pick any small soup or salad and pair it with one of our pita sandwiches! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!

gyro

gyro

$8.49

seasoned gyro meat, served on a fresh pita with our cucumber/tomato greek pico mix, red onion, lettuce & a side of house-made tzatziki....embracing our greek roots with this one!

chicken souvlaki

$8.49

marinated chicken, red onion and lettuce topped with our fresh cucumber/tomato pico and tzatziki sauce

chicken blt

$8.49

sauteed chicken and bacon with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and house-made ranch dressing

Piece of Bread

$0.99

Bread

Pita App

$2.99

Pita App

salad bowls

soup & salad combo

soup & salad combo

$9.99

pick any small salad and pair it with any small soup! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!

z'thai chicken salad

$9.49+

grilled chicken, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes and mixed greens topped with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro, with a side of our signature creamy cashew dressing

z'house salad

$6.79+

fresh mixed greens decorated with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese, topped with croutons, served with your choice of ranch, cashew dressing, or balsamic vinaigrette

z'greek salad

z'greek salad

$6.79+

fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and green peppers tossed with our trademark greek dressing, topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis leave out the lettuce for an authentic village salad!

z'caesar salad

z'caesar salad

$6.79+

our classic creamy caesar dressing tossed w/crisp mixed greens, topped with croutons and fresh romano cheese

z'asian salad

z'asian salad

$9.49+

bowtie pasta, spinach, grilled chicken, green onions and dried cranberries tossed with our asian vinaigrette, topped with mandarin oranges & wonton strips

side of bread

side of bread

$0.99

add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!

pita appetizer

pita appetizer

$2.99

fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce

soup bowls

soup & salad combo

soup & salad combo

$9.99

pick any small salad and pair it with any small soup! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!

z'beer cheese

$5.99+

our creamy three-cheese blend with herbs & spices and simple notes of american wheat ale

z'chicken noodle

z'chicken noodle

$5.99+

our smooth and creamy take on the classic made with orzo noodles and fresh vegetables

side of bread

side of bread

$0.99

add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!

pita appetizer

pita appetizer

$2.99

fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce

desserts

chocolate chip cookie

$1.99

2 chocolate chip cookies

$3.00

scotcharoo

$2.79

rice crispy

$2.79

drinks

fountain

$2.49Out of stock

core water

$2.29

bai strawberry

$2.99

bai coconut

$2.99

snapple kiwi-strawberry

$2.99

pepsi (bottle)

$2.99

diet pepsi (bottle)

$2.99

mountain dew (bottle)

$2.99

diet mountain dew (bottle)

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come be a noodler with us!

Website

Location

12655 University Ave #120, Clive, IA 50325

Directions

Gallery
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe image
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe image
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mema's - 2250 East 1st St Suite 300
orange starNo Reviews
2250 East 1st St Suite 300 Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext
Papa's Pizzeria - Polk City
orange star4.6 • 566
214 W Van Dorn St Polk City, IA 50226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Clive

Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
orange star4.5 • 2,548
1250 Northwest 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 16 - Clive
orange star4.3 • 649
9901 University Avenue Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Monarca Gourmet Paletas
orange star4.9 • 222
9901 University Ave, Suite 150 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Ducktail Lounge
orange star4.6 • 144
1809 NW 86th Street Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Tapz Pub
orange star4.5 • 140
8450 Hickman Rd. Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clive
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston