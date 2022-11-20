Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Papa's Pizzeria - Polk City

566 Reviews

$$

214 W Van Dorn St

Polk City, IA 50226

Popular Items

Large Custom Pizza
Wings
Side Salad

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Cheesy Fries

$5.99

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$6.99

Fried Pickles Spears

$6.99+

Half Order Chicken Fingers

$4.49

Nachos Supreme

$8.99

Nachos'n Cheese

$6.99

Papas Breadsticks

$6.99

Sampler Three

$12.99

Wings

$16.99+

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Jalapeño Cheese Bread

$7.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99+

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Meatza Salad

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches / Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

Meatza Wrap

$11.99

Papa's Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Taco Wrap

$11.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.99

Food Challenge

The Lake Monster

$40.99

Pastas

Baked Spaghetti Dinner

$15.99+

Cavatelli Dinner

$15.99+

Baked Mac -N- Cheese

$15.99+

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$15.99+

Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

$15.99+

Single Meatball

$1.25

Extra Bread

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$4.99

Kids Mini Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Mac -N- Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$5.99

Mini Pizzas

Mini Custom Pizza

$6.99

Mini Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$8.99

Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.99

Mini Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$8.99

Mini Chicken Fajita Pizza

$8.99

Mini Chicken Ranch Pizza

$8.99

Mini Crazy Ivan Pizza

$8.99

Mini Hawaiian Pizza

$8.99

Mini Italian White Pizza

$8.99

Mini Mac-N-Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Mini Meatball Pizza

$8.99

Mini Meatza Pizza

$8.99

Mini Papa's Primo Pizza

$9.49

Mini Super Papa Pizza

$8.99

Mini Taco Pizza

$8.99

Mini Vegertarian Pizza

$8.99

Small Pizzas

Small Custom Pizza

$12.99

Small Half Specialty Pizza

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.99

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Small Chicken Fajita Pizza

$16.99

Small Chicken Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Small Crazy Ivan Pizza

$16.99

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Small Italian White Pizza

$11.99

Small Mac-N-Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Small Meatball Pizza

$16.99

Small Meatza Pizza

$16.99

Small Papa's Primo Pizza

$17.99

Small Super Papa Pizza

$16.99

Small Taco Pizza

$16.99

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Medium Pizzas

Medium Custom Pizza

$16.99

Medium Half Specialty Pizza

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.99

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Medium Chicken Fajita Pizza

$21.99

Medium Chicken Ranch Pizza

$21.99

Medium Crazy Ivan Pizza

$21.90

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Medium Italian White Pizza

$16.99

Medium Mac-N-Cheese Pizza

$21.99

Medium Meatball Pizza

$21.99

Medium Meatza Pizza

$21.99

Medium Papa's Primo Pizza

$22.99

Medium Super Papa Pizza

$21.99

Medium Taco Pizza

$21.99

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$21.99

Large Pizzas

Large Custom Pizza

$18.99

Large Half Specialty Pizza

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.99

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.99

Large Chicken Fajita Pizza

$24.99

Large Chicken Ranch Pizza

$24.99

Large Crazy Ivan Pizza

$24.99

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

Large Italian White Pizza

$18.99

Large Mac-N-Cheese Pizza

$24.99

Large Meatball Pizza

$24.99

Large Meatza Pizza

$24.99

Large Papa's Primo Pizza

$25.99

Large Super Papa Pizza

$24.99

Large Taco Pizza

$24.99

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$24.99

10" Gluten Free Pizzas

10" Custom Pizza (GF)

$16.99

10" Half Specialty Pizza (GF)

10" Crazy Ivan Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Chicken Fajita Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Chicken Ranch Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Hawaiian Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Italian White Pizza (GF)

$16.99

10" Mac-N-Cheese Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Meatball Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Meatza Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Papa's Primo Pizza (GF)

$22.99

10" Super Papa Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Taco Pizza (GF)

$21.99

10" Vegetarian Pizza (GF)

$21.99

Condiments (Copy)

Alfredo

$0.60

BBQ

$0.60

Bleu Cheese

$0.60

Creamy Garlic

$0.60

Fat Free Italian

$0.60

French

$0.60

Golden Tangy

$0.60

Honey BBQ

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Killer

$0.60

Mayo

$0.60

Medium

$0.60

Nacho Cheese

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Stick Sauce

$0.60

Sour Cream

$0.60

Taco Sauce

$0.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

214 W Van Dorn St, Polk City, IA 50226

Directions

