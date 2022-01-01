Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
R Place Pub & Pizza 1790 Giddings St

187 Reviews

$

1790 Giddings St

Kelley, IA 50134

Popular Items

10" Build Your Own Pizza
16" Build Your Own
16" Eastman

Appetizer

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Muenster cheese, lightly breaded "naked" and served with a side of ranch.

Bosco Stick

$8.50

Three large cheese filled breadsticks served with pizza sauce.

Mushrooms

$9.00

Thinly sliced portobello mushrooms, lightly breaded and served with a side of ranch.

Onion RIngs

$9.00

Homemade and breaded fresh.

Pickle Fries

$7.50

Thin sliced dill pickle spears, lightly breaded and served with a side of ranch.

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.50

This cut crinkle fries.

Corn Nuggets

$6.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

All white meat tenders, lightly breaded and served with a side of BBQ or ranch.

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.50

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Housemade Chips

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50Out of stock

Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, bacon, chicken, mozzarella, feta and parmesan cheeses, topped with tortilla strips and tossed in balsamic.

Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots and croutons. Choice or Balsamic or Ranch dressing.

Dinner Salad

$4.49

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strip Basket w/ Fries

$5.49

Two chicken strips with fries. Includes a kids drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese w/ Fries

$5.49

Mac & Cheese served with fries and a kids drink.

Kids Mini Corn Dog Basket w/ Fries

$5.49

Five mini corn dogs served with fries and a kids drink.

Sandwich

Tenderloin

$12.50

Hand cut pork loin, tenderized, marinated, and breaded. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Two crispy chicken strips, marinara sauce, and mozzarella on a toasted bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Hand cut pork loin, tenderized, marinated, and breaded. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Wings

Bone In (7)

$11.00

Bone In (14)

$20.00

Boneless (12)

$11.00

Boneless (24)

$20.00

Dessert

Singer

$10.49

10" desert pizza made with cinnamon butter, streusel, and frosting.

Extras

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra BBQ

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra Sweet Chili

$0.75

Extra Buffalo

$0.75

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.75

Extra Taco Sauce

$0.75

Extra Mayo

$0.75

Extra Caesar

$0.75

Extra Balsamic

$0.75

Extra Cheese Sauce

$1.00

10" Small

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.49

10" Edison

$17.49

Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushroom.

10" Eastman

$18.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, and Black Olives.

10" Goodyear

$17.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Garlic, and Bacon.

10" Wright

$17.49

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion, and Garlic.

10" The Diesel

$18.49

Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.

10" Tesla

$16.49

Garlic or Chipotle Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon.

10" Grahm Bell

$17.49

BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, and Pepperoni.

10" Harley

$19.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Beef, and Canadian Bacon.

10" Sternberger

$18.49

Ketchup and Mayo Base, Beef, Red Onion, Bacon, Pickles, Tomatoes, Cheddar, and Mozzarella and topped with Lettuce.

10" Franklin

$18.49

Enchilada Sauce Base, Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Red Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Tortilla Strips.

10" Savory

$16.49

10" Knight

$18.49

10" Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

16" Large

16" Build Your Own

$19.49

16" Edison

$24.49

Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushroom.

16" Eastman

$26.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, and Black Olive.

16" Goodyear

$24.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Garlic and Bacon.

16" Wright

$24.49

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion, and Garlic.

16" The Diesel

$26.49

Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.

16" Tesla

$22.49

Garlic or Chipotle Ranch Sauce, Chicken, and Bacon.

16" Grahm Bell

$24.49

BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, and Pepperoni.

16" Harley

$27.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Beef, and Canadian Bacon.

16" Sternberger

$26.49

Ketchup and Mayo Base, Beef, Red Onion, Bacon, Pickles, and Tomatoes topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese and finished with Shredded Lettuce.

16" Franklin

$26.49

Enchilada Sauce Base, Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Red Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Tortilla Strips.

16" Savory

$22.49

16" Knight

$26.49

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Can of Pop

$1.50

Monster

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.25

Water Bottle

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Let's meet at R Place!

Location

1790 Giddings St, Kelley, IA 50134

Directions

Gallery
R Place Pub & Pizza image
R Place Pub & Pizza image
R Place Pub & Pizza image

Map
