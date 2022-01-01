Cottontail
76 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3700 Dennis Dr, Urbandale, IA 50322
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen - MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen
No Reviews
8134 Douglas Ave Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Urbandale
More near Urbandale