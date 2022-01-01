Cottontail imageView gallery

Cottontail

76 Reviews

$

3700 Dennis Dr

Urbandale, IA 50322

Order Again

Bottles/Tall Boys

Blue moon sky

$4.00

Btl Angry

$4.75

Btl Bud

$3.75

Btl Bud Light

$3.75

Btl Busch light

$3.75

Btl Coors Ban.

$3.75

Btl Coors Light

$3.75

Btl Corona

$4.75

Btl Henrys

$3.75

Btl HighLife

$3.75

Btl Lagunita

$4.50

Btl MGD

$3.75

Btl Miller 64

$3.75

Btl Miller Lite

$3.75

Btl Stella

$4.75

Btl Ultra

$3.75

Smirnoff Neon

$4.00

Can Easy Eddy

$4.00

Can Old Milwaukee

$3.00

Can White Claw

$4.00

Mikes hard

$4.00

TB Bud

$4.00

TB Bud light

$4.00

TB Busch

$4.00

TB Coors

$3.50

TB Guinness

$5.00

TB Mil Lite

$4.00

TB Pbr

$4.00

TB Ultra

$4.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$3.25

Shiner

$5.50

Coors Light

$3.25

D Blue Moon

$5.50

Forage

$5.50

Miller Lite

$3.25

Mini DOM

$5.50

Mini IMP

$8.00

Pit IMP

$18.00

Coors banquet

$3.25

Blake’s hard cider

$5.50

Ultra

$3.25

Ranger ipa

$5.50

Liquor

A Well OX

$4.00

Absolut

$4.75

Deep Eddys

$4.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Fire fly

$4.50

Ketel One

$5.50

Smirnoff

$4.75

Titos

$4.75

UV

$4.50

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

A Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.75

Bacardi Limon

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Cruzan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.25

Sailor Jerry’s

$4.75

1800 resposado

$6.00

1800 silver

$5.50

Agavero

$5.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.50

Milagro

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cazadors

$4.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.00

Baileys

$5.50

Dekyuper

$4.50

Drambuie

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$4.50

Licor 43

$4.00

Menthol

$4.00

Midori

$4.50

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumpy

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Kendall Jackson

$7.00

Merlot

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Kendall Jackson

$24.00

Prosecco

$20.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

LIT

$5.50

TOP LIT

$6.50

Old fashion

$7.00

Margarita

$4.50

Martini

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

White Russian

$4.50
Baileys coffee

Baileys coffee

$5.50

NA Bverages

Bud NA

$3.50

Busch NA

$2.60

Coffee

$2.00

Monster

$4.00

OJ

$3.50

Pop

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Bombs/Shots

Apple pie

$4.00

Fireball

$3.00

Grape bombs

$6.00

Jager bomb

$6.00

Lemon drop

$5.00

Menthol

$4.00

Mini Beer

$5.00

Orange Peels

$6.00

Prairie Fire

$4.50

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumpy

$5.00

Salted nut

$5.00

Tootsie roll

$5.00

Vegas

$6.00

Green tea

$6.00

Specials

$1

$1.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

Bloody/mimosa bar

$15.00

$15 dom Buckets

$15.00

$20 Imp Buckets

$20.00

Shirts/sweatshirts

Tshirts

$15.00

Sweatshirts

$35.00

Speed

Btls Bud

$3.50

Btls Bud light

$3.50

Btls Coors

$3.50

Btls Lite

$3.50

Btls ultra

$3.50

Captain

$4.00

Crown

$5.50

Fireball

$3.00

Menthol

$3.00

Rumpy

$5.00

TB Bud

$4.00

TB Busch

$4.00

TB Coors

$4.00

TB LITE

$4.00

TB Ultra

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3700 Dennis Dr, Urbandale, IA 50322

Directions

Gallery
Cottontail image

