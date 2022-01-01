Go
Toast

88 Restaurant & Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • GRILL

88 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (503 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Sports
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

88 E Main St

Buckhannon WV

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston