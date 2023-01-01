Turf Club - 26225 US-70
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs NM 88346
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Billy's Sports Bar & Grill - 26225 U.S 70
No Reviews
26225 U.S 70 Ruidoso Downs, NM 88346
View restaurant
Sacred Grounds Coffee - 2704 Sudderth Dr
4.2 • 1,412
2704 Sudderth Dr Ruidoso, NM 88345
View restaurant
Circle J Bar-B-Que - 1825 Sudderth Drive
No Reviews
1825 Sudderth Drive Ruidoso, NM 88345
View restaurant