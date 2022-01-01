Go
The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac

Ankeny’s first chicken-centric ghost kitchen. Wings and Specialty sandwiches. It’s all about the chicken.
Wednesday - Sunday • 11 AM - 7 PM

121 SE Shurfine Drive

Popular Items

Ornery Tots$9.99
Tater tots topped with fresh breaded chicken tenders, bacon, shredded cheddar, drizzled with your choice of ranch or ornery sauce, and garnished with fried jalapenos.
Sidewinder Fries$2.99
Ranch Hand$9.99
Our take on the classic Chicken Bacon Ranch. Our crispy fried chicken breast served with Lettuce slaw, tomatoes, bacon and house ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. Served with sidewinder fries.
4 piece Tenders$6.99
4 delicious breaded chicken breast tenders served with a slice of garlic Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce.
Basic Chick$7.99
The classic. A breaded or grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun. Served with sidewinder fries.
Ruffled Feathers Bowl$8.99
Our freshly fried chicken tenders served cut and served next to delicious buttered corn and mashed potatoes smothered with country gravy.
Little Pluckers$8.99
Two breaded chicken sliders, tossed in your choice of wing sauce with lettuce slaw on brioche sliders. Served with tots.
Hot Shot$9.99
Our signature breaded chicken breast, dunked in our Nashville hot sauce, with lettuce slaw and topped with ornery sauce and salsa fresca in a toasted brioche bun
Ol' Crusty Cluck$8.49
A tender juicy chicken breast, lightly breaded and fried, topped with lettuce slaw, tomatoes and ornery sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
Nashville Hottie$9.99
Our breaded chicken breast, dunked in Nashville Hot sauce, served on grilled Texas toast with lettuce slaw, mayo and pickles. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
Location

121 SE Shurfine Drive

Ankeny IA

Sunday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

