Acropolis Gyros

Rumour

A Missoula Destination

Rumour is a gathering place born from a desire to bring back a down to earth neighborhood watering hole with a modern vibe. Expertly crafted cocktails using freshly squeezed fruit, extensive wine bottle and spirits list, and 86 taps includes wine & plenty of local beer. We also offer an equally creative selection of non-alcoholic cocktails. Our food is a small plate, Euro-styled menu. Think Spanish and Pacific NW seafood tins, cheese, and charcuterie.

We’re that place you go to grab a well-deserved drink. It’s that in-between place where you order a small bite or a dessert and a night cap before heading home, or try your luck in our comfortable casino.

Centrally located with plenty of free parking makes us an easy spot to come and go. Part grunge, part glamour with a pinch of groovy…It’s your spot in Missoula.

