Acropolis Gyros

Fast-casual Greek restaurant located in Missoula, Montana. We are known for our delicious Greek Gyros and Salads at a delicious price!

117 South Ave West

Popular Items

Regular Gyro Combo$10.00
Gyro, Fries, Medium Drink
Gyro Salad$9.90
Lettuce, Cucumber, Pepper, Gyro Meat, Tomato, Feta, Oregano, Katamala Olives
Greek Fries$3.00
Oregano, Salt, Lemon, Vinegar
Greek Salad$9.00
Lettuce, Cucumber, Pepper, Tomato, Feta, Oregano, Katamala Olives
French Fries$2.50
Regular Gyro$7.00
Warm Pita, Gyro Meat, Tzatziki, Tomato, Lettuce
Ranch (2oz)$0.50
Grilled Chicken Gyro$7.00
Warm Pita, Grilled Chicken, Tzatziki, Tomato, Lettuce
Falafel Gyro$7.00
Warm Pita, Falafel, Cucumber, Peppers, Tzatziki, Tomato, Feta, Lettuce
Chicken Basket$10.95
Three Chicken Tenders, Fries, Medium Drink
Location

117 South Ave West

Missoula MT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
