Acropolis Gyros
Fast-casual Greek restaurant located in Missoula, Montana. We are known for our delicious Greek Gyros and Salads at a delicious price!
117 South Ave West
117 South Ave West
Missoula MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
