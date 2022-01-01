Afro Deli & Grill

Go
Afro Deli is a social venture that weaves together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert. All of our dishes are made fresh and prepared Halal. We also cater all types of events & meetings from small to large.

705 MARQUETTE AVE

Popular Items

Extra Creole$0.25
Chicken Quesadilla$9.79
Sliced grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and sour cream in a warm tortilla.
Chicken Wings (8)$7.29
Lamb$8.79
Slices of marinated rotisserie lamb gyro meat served with onion, tomato, lettuce and tzatziki sauce (Greek cucumber) on pita bread. Side fries or salad
Ranch$0.25
Small Fries$2.00
3/8 salted crinkle cut fries
Veggie Sambusa (3)$5.74
Yassa Chicken$8.99
Chicken marinated overnight in onion, garlic, mustard, fresh lemon and Chef's secret spices, served over rice or couscous
Location

MINNEAPOLIS MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
