Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

No reviews yet

Our menu is founded in Tex-Mex basics, which are influenced by the border-style flavors of Texas and Mexico. We're especially proud of our homemade flour tortillas, refried beans, chile con carne, fajitas and cheese & onion enchiladas, to name a few. Omaha has made us famous for our basic house lime margaritas, which you can enjoy at the best price during Happy Hour 7 days a week. Our vibrant atmosphere is true to our namesake, which imparts a deep sense of fiery hot energy to complement to our Tex-Mex cuisine.

